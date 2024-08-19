Sponsored By

Hunt: Showdown sees new concurrent player high with 1896 update

Like other live-service games before it, Hunt: Showdown's new update has lit a fire under its PC player base.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

August 19, 2024

The player character in Hunt: Showdown.
Image via Crytek.

Crytek released the 1896 update for Hunt: Showdown last week, and PC players have returned to the multiplayer shooter in droves.

Per SteamDB, the game reached a new peak of concurrent players with 60,124 players on its August 15 release. According to PCGamer, that's well up from its last high of 41,255 players in October 2023.

Significant updates and new expansions (or an incoming sequel) often revitalize a game's community. In Hunt's case, 1896 was deemed by Crytek to be the start of a "whole new era" for the game, which turns five years old on August 27.

Hunt: Showdown will keep on keeping on

Late last year, general manager David Fifield explained Crytek has no plans to make Hunt 2 anytime soon. It wants to keep the player base right where it is, and 1896 works just fine as a major shakeup to extends the game's lifecycle.

Despite the player numbers, Hunt 1896 has received criticism for performance problems and its revamped UI reportedly making it more difficult to enter games. Crytek later released a video saying it would make changes in the future.

In 2022, Game Developer spoke with Crytek about making sure Hunt: Showdown avoids the same issues as similar live-service shooters, which you can read here.

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

