Hood: Outlaws and Legends is shutting down in February 2025

After nearly a four-year run, Sumo Digital's Robin Hood multiplayer game is ending service next year.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

September 24, 2024

Key art for 2021's Hood: Outlaws and Legends.
Image via Sumo Digital/Focus Entertainment.

After nearly four years, Sumo Digital is putting Hood: Outlaws and Legends behind bars and shutting it down on February 18, 2025.

The PvEvP game based on Robin Hood released in May 2021 for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Series X|S. After the February end date, the studio said the game (and its various editions and add-ons) will "no longer be accessible."

"This has been a difficult but necessary decision, and we understand it may be disappointing," wrote Sumo. "The Hood teams deeply thank you for your support and dedication throughout this incredible adventure."

On October 16, digital and physical sales of Hood will cease. Players who bought it two weeks before today (September 24) will be offered full refunds until sales end on the 16th.

"We cherished every part of [making the game]," concluded Sumo, "and we hope your memories of Hood: Outlaws and Legends will be as treasured as ours."

Sumo's recent live-service history

Nearly a full year after Hood's release, publisher Focus Entertainment cited its weak sales as partial reason for its revenue struggles in the first half of the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Both it and Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground had performed "below expectations."

According to the game's Steam page, Sumo stopped developing additional content after Season 3 launched in April 2022.

This past February, Sumo bid farewell to another multiplayer game, and handed development duties of Texas Chain Saw Massacre over to Black Tower Studios.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

