Hitman: World of Assassination tops 75 million players

IO Interactive's Hitman: World of Assassination has topped over 75 million worldwide players. In its announcement, the Danish developer further revealed the stealth game reached 1 million players in December 2024, and "remains as popular as ever" since the new Hitman launched in 2016.

After the episodic release of that title, IO put out Hitman 2 as a full package, and made the first game playable within the sequel. It repeated this process with 2021's Hitman 3, and later folded the entire reboot trilogy into a single live-service entity.

According to IO, Assassination is "the most successful Hitman game of all time." For some comparison, Hitman's 2016 reboot had over 13 million players within two years, and the entire trilogy had accrued 50 million players months after Hitman 3's launch.

The studio has often touted the three games' player count over sales. But in the instances where it has talked about sales, it's simply said the games have been a big revenue driver for the company, and helped spark interest in the other entries of the trilogy.

Hitman is not enough for IO Interactive

Looking ahead, IO said 2025 would see more post-launch content come to World of Assassination. The title is being ported over to PlayStation VR2 in March.

Outside of Hitman, the studio is currently at work on a James Bond game and an online RPG codenamed 'Project Fantasy.' It's also tapped to publish a proof of concept action game for Build a Rocket Boy's upcoming MMO, Everywhere.