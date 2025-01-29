Hideaki Nishino has been appointed president and CEO of PlayStation maker Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE).

Sony said the move is designed to "maximise synergies" across the company and marks an evolution in the leadership structure that was announced in May 2024, which saw Nishino appointed CEO of the Platform Business Group and Hermen Hulst named CEO of the Studio Business Group.

Former Guerrilla Games boss Hulst will retain that role but will now report to Nishino.

"Nishino will continue to serve as CEO of the Platform Business Group, and as CEO of the Studio Business Group, Hulst will continue to lead the development, publishing, and business operations of SIE's first party-content," reads a press release.

"He is also responsible for developing games across many devices including PlayStation consoles and PCs and bringing video game IP to new mediums through PlayStation Productions."

The news comes with SIE chairman Hiroki Totoki stepping down to become president and CEO of Sony Group Corporation. SIE is also losing SVP of finance, corporate development, and strategy, Lin Tao, who has been named CFO of Sony Group Corporation. The company will announce Tao's successor at a later date.

The raft of leadership changes will take effect on April 1, 2025.

PlayStation to focus on IP expansion and technology innovation under Nishino

Outbound SIE chairman Totoki believes the switch-up will allow SIE and PlayStation to "reach new heights."

"It has been a pleasure working more closely with Hermen and Nishino and gaining insight into the ever-changing, fast-paced world of Sony Interactive Entertainment. As we hand the baton to Nishino and this exceptional leadership team, I am confident that SIE will reach new heights in the days ahead," said Totoki.

"After 30 years of delivering exceptional entertainment worldwide, this marks an exciting new chapter for SIE, highlighting its commitment to fostering creativity and building meaningful connections for millions of players."

Offering his views on the business, Nishino said technology and creativity are SIE's two biggest strengths and pledged to focus on producing experiences that "deliver entertainment for everyone."

SIE and PlayStation Studios will be building those experiences with fewer developers, however, following a flurry of layoffs and studio closures in 2024.

"I am truly honored to take the helm at Sony Interactive Entertainment. Technology and creativity are two of our biggest strengths as we continue to focus on developing experiences that deliver entertainment for everyone," said Nishino. "We will continue to grow the PlayStation community in new ways, such as IP expansion, while also delivering the best in technology innovation."