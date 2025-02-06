Update (2/6/2025): According to a Discord message spotted by Dexerto (and posted by X user Hocky2001), Hi-Rez is ending development for the first Smite, Paladins, and Rogue Company.

Smite 2 is the focus of Hi-Rez's "newly streamlined operations," though developers on that title are also said to have been laid off. The public message further explained the three older games will remain playable for the forseeable future, even as "no further major updates are currently planned."

Hayzer, a Smite contract creator, also claims the layoffs have impacted 50-60 developers. At time of writing, Hi-Rez has not responded to our request for comment.

Original story: Smite and Realm Royale developer Hi-Rez Studios seems to have conducted layoffs this week. Nearly 30 employees (at time of writing) revealed they were impacted on social media, and their posts have been compiled into a single Reddit megathread.

A reason for the layoffs has currently not been disclosed. According to Gaming World's Jake Lucky, these cuts are "massive" and seem to primarily impact the Smite team, which is developing the sequel Smite 2.

Hi-Rez previously laid off workers October 2024, targeting the cosmetic and system features teams across its various subsidiaries. This new round looks to be more widespread: producers, designers, programmers, and esports commentators are among those affected.

With last year's cuts, CEO Stewart Chisam explained the studio eliminated staff to ensure Smite 2's long-term success. Chisam's X account has been deleted since then, and at time of writing, a statement on today's layoffs has not been published to LinkedIn or other channels.

This makes Hi-Rez the latest developer to cut staff this week, preceded by ProbablyMonsters, Iron Galaxy, and 31st Union.

Game Developer has reached out to Hi-Rez for comment, and will update when a response is given.