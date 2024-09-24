Sponsored By

Halo Infinite co-developer Skybox Labs is making 25 people redundant

The studio was purchased by NetEase in January 2023 and told it would be given the resources to retain workers and make new hires.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

September 24, 2024

The Skybox Labs logo overlaid on promotional artwork for Halo Infinite
Images via Skybox / Microsoft

Halo Infinite co-developer Skybox Labs is laying off 25 employees.

The NetEase studio said the redundancies are being made in response to the "unprecedented challenges that have impacted so many companies in the industry."

Skybox was formed in 2011 and has worked on notable titles like Minecraft, Fallout 76, Destiny 2, and Halo Infinite. The company has expanded significantly over the years, and currently has over 275 team members working on multiple triple-A projects.

Chinese conglomerate NetEase acquired Skybox Labs in 2023 for an undisclosed fee. At the time, NetEase said it would provide the studio with the resources and execution capabilities required to retain staff and hire new employees.

"NetEase will support the studio with resources and execution capabilities so that SkyBox Labs can achieve faster scale while maintaining the quality of work the studio is known for," reads a press release issued at the time.

In a statement posted on LinkedIn, Skybox explained it has now chosen to downsize.

"Today we informed our studio that we made a reduction to our staff at SkyBox. In total, 25 people from our studio have been affected. Despite all our best efforts, we are not immune to the unprecedented challenges that have impacted so many companies in the industry," reads the statement.

"Every impacted employee will be fully supported through severance, extended benefits, career transition services, and connection to other resources to provide them with the assistance they require during this difficult time. We are grateful for everyone who made the choice to join the team at SkyBox and are deeply thankful for their contribution to our studio and the great games we’ve created together."

Skybox Labs becomes the latest in a seemingly endless list of companies to have made layoffs in 2024.

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

