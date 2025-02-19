Sponsored By

Path of Exile co-director Chris Wilson has left Grinding Gear GamesPath of Exile co-director Chris Wilson has left Grinding Gear Games

Wilson seemingly 'ceased' his roles at Grinding Gear Games in late January, but Path of Exile players noticed his absence months ago.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

February 19, 2025

1 Min Read
Screenshot of Path of Exile II.
Image via Grinding Gear Games.

At a Glance

  • Path of Exile co-director Chris Wilson has left Grinding Gear Games, the studio he co-founded.

Recent document filings show Chris Wilson silently exited Grinding Gear Games, the studio co-founded in 2006.

According to the New Zealand Companies Office, Wilson "ceased" his role as managing director on January 21, 2025. Grinding Gear has not announced his departure on its website or on social media. However, several Path of Exile players have noticed his absence in the forums, and asked of his whereabouts in recent months.

Wilson co-directed the original Path of Exile with Mark Roberts, but did not join Roberts in directing Path of Exile II. He was a key public figure for marketing the first game, and during GDC 2019, he discussed how the studio developed the game with long-term player retention in mind.

Grinding Gear released an Early Access version of Path of Exile II in December for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S ahead of a full release planned for May. Originally, the developer was working on it as a new storyline that could be played separate from the first Path of Exile, but it later ballooned into its own game.

On PC, the sequel opened to over 578,000 players, more than double the first game's most recent peak of 229,337 players. In January, Grinding Gear revealed it was pausing development on a new update for the original Path of Exile until after the sequel's 1.0 release.

Game Developer has reached out to Grinding Gear about Wilson's departure, and will update when a response is given.

Game Developer and Game Developers Conference are sibling organizations under Informa.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for the PlayStation console.
Business
Dutch consumer foundation sues Sony for overpricing digital PlayStation gamesDutch consumer foundation sues Sony for overpricing digital PlayStation games
byJustin Carter
Feb 19, 2025
2 Min Read
Curly in 2024's Mouthwashing.
Business
Mouthwashing sales top 500K copies ahead of incoming console portsMouthwashing sales top 500K copies ahead of incoming console ports
byJustin Carter
Feb 19, 2025
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

Kai, a washbuckling blue-skinned companion from Avowed, wields a blunderbuss and saber.
Art
What Obsidian Entertainment learned making Avowed a first-person fantasy RPGWhat Obsidian Entertainment learned making Avowed a first-person fantasy RPG
byBryant Francis
Feb 13, 2025
9 Min Read
A soldier from the ARMA series stands at the ready with an M-16.
Business
Did you know the top brass at ARMA and DayZ studio Bohemia Interactive bought a 'disinformation outlet' in 2023?Did you know the top brass at ARMA and DayZ studio Bohemia Interactive bought a 'disinformation outlet' in 2023?
byBryant Francis
Feb 11, 2025
8 Min Read
A magical pink flower on a balcony.
Design
Greenheart Necromancer reinvents the idle game, shows how to rethink 'predatory' mechanicsGreenheart Necromancer reinvents the idle game, shows how to rethink 'predatory' mechanics
byBryant Francis
Feb 6, 2025
8 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

ESA logo and company logos
Production
ESA Brings top studios together at GDC to unveil new accessibility initiative
ESA Brings top studios together at GDC to unveil new accessibility initiative

Feb 6, 2025

Characters from Space Marine 2
Production
Creating seamless multiplayer experiences for games like Space Marine 2
Creating seamless multiplayer experiences for games like Space Marine 2

Feb 5, 2025

A robotic middle finger emerges from a laptop screen.
Business
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI

Jan 22, 2025