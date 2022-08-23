Gamescom's 2022 showcase was more about the games of 2023

At Gamescom 2022, the two-hour showcase for video games hosted by Geoff Keighley offered plenty of new and returning franchises that'll be releasing primarily throughout 2023.

While there were extensive looks at titles due out this year, such as Warner Bros. Montreal's Gotham Knights, much of the games shown are meant for next year. Before this, 2023 was already looking to get fairly crowded, as Bethesda's Starfield, Blizzard's Diablo IV, and Nintendo's sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild all previously staked claims on next year.

Some of the games revealed at Gamescom were also leaked ahead of time. Specifically, next year's Dead Island 2, the long in development sequel to Techland's 2011 breakout hit, got its official grand reveal after being listed on Amazon a week prior. It's being developed by Damburster Studios, taking control from previous developer Sumo Digital.

Additionally, New Tales from the Borderlands from Gearbox was confirmed after its existence was leaked. The sequel to the beloved cult classic features writers from the original Telltale team, said Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford, and will feature a new group of protagonists in the Borderlands universe. It will release on October 21.

Interestingly, Subnautica developer Unknown Worlds released its first look at its new game, Moonbreaker. The turn-based RPG will allow players to paint their in-game minifigures, for those who partake in the hobby in real life. The game will release on September 29 as an Early Access title.

There was some focus on technology during the showcase, surprisingly. Sony used Gamescom to announces its new Dualsense Edge controller, which it hopes will compete with the Xbox Pro Controller. There was also a look at a Pokémon concept car from manufacturer Mini Aceman.

Finally, and most importantly: Hideo Kojima made a brief video appearance...to plug his podcast launching in September.

2023 may the busiest games have been since pre-pandemic

Here are all of the games revealed or shown at Gamescom 2022

Age of Empires IV: Ottomans and Malians anniversary DLC

Atlas Fallen

Blacktail



CI Games' The Lords of the Fallen is an apparent sequel to the 2014 action-RPG that CI developed with Deck 13

The Callisto Protocol

Dead Island 2



Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties DLC announced for October 13



Dune: Awakening, a survival MMO from Funcom and Legendary Entertainment



Everywhere, from Build a Rocket Boy Games, scheduled for a 2023 release. While not explicitly stated, Everywhere may incorporate blockchain technology, as the developer is specifically hiring for developers with blockchain experience.



Friends vs. Friends, a competitive shooter from Brainwash Gang and Raw Fury that features deckbuilding elements



Developer miHoYo revealed new footage for both Genshin Impact's newly released 3.0 update, and its upcoming Honkai Star Rail



Goat Simulator 3



Gotham Knights will now be releasing a few days early, on October 21



High on Life



Hogwarts Legacy



Homeworld 3

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game



Developer Neowiz Games' Lies of P



Unknown Worlds (Subnautica) revealed its new game, the turn-based RPG Moonbreaker. Written by Mistborn author Brandon Sanderson, the game will go into Early Access on September 29.



Park Beyond



New Tales from the Borderlands

The Outlast Trials