Germany launches new funding program for indie dev founders

Earlier in October, Germany's Minister of State for Culture and the Media launched a funding program for new game studios in the country. Starting today, October 28, founders can apply to the "Press Start: Games Founding Grant" to receive €2,750 (or nearly $3,000) per month over an 18-month period to help "focus on the founding phase and drive forward the development of their games."

To be eligible, a founder (or student still in college) must have started a new studio in Germany within the past 18 months, or plan to do so within the next year. Up to 130 founders will be selected by a jury that will also provide them with an education and networking program.

Grant hopefuls need a project in the works

Applicants must also have at least one game concept or project in the early development stage. Projects that use broader mechanics or technologies (like VR, mixed reality, or gamification) have been deemed "suitable" for submission.

"With the grant, we are supporting the further development of the innovative and diverse games development landscape and thus strengthening Germany as a games location," said Minister representative Claudia Roth. "With this pilot project, the funds earmarked by the German Bundestag for cultural games funding will benefit games visionaries throughout Germany."

Felix Falk, managing director for game (the German Games Industry Association), further noted the "sharp decline" in game startups based in Germany makes the grant "all the more important. This gives an important boost to the German games market and further strengthens it in line with the federal government's games strategy."

Making Germany an enticing hub for game developers has apparently become a priority for the Ministry of Culture. Last year, it launched a subsidy to support its game industry with €100 million in total funding over a three-year period. That funding was also mainly geared toward startups and indies, in addition to the country's mid-size studios like Crytek and Deck13.

Interested parties can apply for a grant here, from now until November 17. More information will also be revealed through a webinar hosted in English on October 30.