Sponsored By

Germany launches new funding program for indie dev founders

The country's 18-month program will provide current and future studio founders with money and guidance to run their teams and help grow out the German game industry.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

October 28, 2024

2 Min Read
Logo for Germany's Press Start: Games Founding Grant.
Image via the Minister of State for Culture and the Media

At a Glance

  • Germany is recommitting to developers financially with a new grant to help new studios build their first project.

Earlier in October, Germany's Minister of State for Culture and the Media launched a funding program for new game studios in the country. Starting today, October 28, founders can apply to the "Press Start: Games Founding Grant" to receive €2,750 (or nearly $3,000) per month over an 18-month period to help "focus on the founding phase and drive forward the development of their games."

To be eligible, a founder (or student still in college) must have started a new studio in Germany within the past 18 months, or plan to do so within the next year. Up to 130 founders will be selected by a jury that will also provide them with an education and networking program.

Grant hopefuls need a project in the works

Applicants must also have at least one game concept or project in the early development stage. Projects that use broader mechanics or technologies (like VR, mixed reality, or gamification) have been deemed "suitable" for submission.

"With the grant, we are supporting the further development of the innovative and diverse games development landscape and thus strengthening Germany as a games location," said Minister representative Claudia Roth. "With this pilot project, the funds earmarked by the German Bundestag for cultural games funding will benefit games visionaries throughout Germany."

Felix Falk, managing director for game (the German Games Industry Association), further noted the "sharp decline" in game startups based in Germany makes the grant "all the more important. This gives an important boost to the German games market and further strengthens it in line with the federal government's games strategy."

Making Germany an enticing hub for game developers has apparently become a priority for the Ministry of Culture. Last year, it launched a subsidy to support its game industry with €100 million in total funding over a three-year period. That funding was also mainly geared toward startups and indies, in addition to the country's mid-size studios like Crytek and Deck13.

Interested parties can apply for a grant here, from now until November 17. More information will also be revealed through a webinar hosted in English on October 30.

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot from 1971's Oregon Trail.
Business
Oregon Trail is taking the road to a movie adaptationOregon Trail is taking the road to a movie adaptation
byJustin Carter
Oct 28, 2024
2 Min Read
SAG-AFTRA performers on the picket line
Production
SAG-AFTRA strike will continue after union concludes latest talks with major game studiosSAG-AFTRA strike will continue after union concludes latest talks with major game studios
byChris Kerr
Oct 28, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Classic Postmortem: Telltale Games' The Walking Dead (2012)Classic Postmortem: Telltale Games' The Walking Dead (2012)
byKevin Bruner
Oct 25, 2024
23 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Classic Postmortem: NanaOnSha's Haunt (2012)Classic Postmortem: NanaOnSha's Haunt (2012)
byDewi Tanner
Oct 24, 2024
23 Min Read
A woman casts purple magic with a staff. A blue-faced fantasy character stands behind her.
Design
Avowed director Carrie Patel explains how Obsidian pushes boundaries in the fantasy genreAvowed director Carrie Patel explains how Obsidian pushes boundaries in the fantasy genre
byBryant Francis
Oct 24, 2024
5 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Design
5 tips for no-bull indie game design
5 tips for no-bull indie game design

Oct 24, 2024

The number 10 in green and blue lighting.
Business
One lesson from 10 years of writing for Game Developer
One lesson from 10 years of writing for Game Developer

Oct 24, 2024

Design
Fog of Woe: What the Silent Hill 2 remake gets right about immersing players in its world
Fog of Woe: What the Silent Hill 2 remake gets right about immersing players in its world

Oct 23, 2024