Sponsored By

Genshin Impact distributor fined $20 million over loot box practicesGenshin Impact distributor fined $20 million over loot box practices

The company will also need to prohibit the sale of loot boxes to some children to settle an FTC dispute.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

January 20, 2025

2 Min Read
Promotional artwork for Genshin Impact
Image via Cognosphere / HoYoverse

Genshin Impact developer Cognosphere will pay a $20 million fine and block loot box sales to children under the age of 16 (unless they receive parental consent) to settle a dispute with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Cognosphere, which trades as HoYoverse in the United States, was accused by the FTC of violating a children's privacy law by deceiving young Genshin Impact players and others about the real cost of in-game transactions and the odds of obtaining rare prizes.

A complaint filed against the company by the Department of Justice (upon referral from the FTC) claims the studio "actively marketed Genshin Impact to children and collected personal information from them in violation of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Rule (COPPA)."

It adds that HoYoverse didn't accurately disclose the odds of winning "five-star" loot box prizes or adequately explain how much obtaining those items might cost. The company is also accused of obscuring that process by implementing a confusing in-game currency system.

According to the complaint, some children spent "hundreds or even thousands of dollars" in pursuit of rare prizes.

"Genshin Impact deceived children, teens, and other players into spending hundreds of dollars on prizes they stood little chance of winning," said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection.

"Companies that deploy these dark-pattern tactics will be held accountable if they deceive players, particularly kids and teens, about the true costs of in-game transactions."

A proposed order detailing the settlement explains Cognosphere will be required to pay a $20 million penalty. It will also be:

  • Prohibited from allowing children under 16 to purchase loot boxes in their video games without a parent’s affirmative express consent;

  • Prohibited from selling loot boxes using virtual currency without providing an option for consumers to purchase them directly with real money;

  • Prohibited from misrepresenting loot box odds, prices and features;

  • Required to disclose loot box odds and exchange rates for multi-tiered virtual currency;

  • Required to delete any personal information previously collected from children under 13 unless they obtain parental consent to retain such data; and

  • Required to comply with COPPA including its notice and consent requirements.

The order must be approved by a federal judge before it can go into effect.

In a statement published on the HoYoverse website, Cognosphere said it will "strengthen and increase transparency" around its parental consent and virtual currency practices. It also described the FTC's allegations as "inaccurate."

"Animation-style games and shows are well-received by global audiences and players across various ages. Genshin Impact is a popular free-to-play, anime-style game designed for older teens and adults," reads the statement.

"While we believe many of the FTC's allegations are inaccurate, we agreed to this settlement because we value the trust of our community and share a commitment to transparency for our players. Under the agreement, we will introduce new age-gate and parental consent protections for children and young teens and increase our in-game disclosures around virtual currency and rewards for players in the U.S. in the coming months."

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

The Origin logo on a stylised background
PC
EA will shut down Origin later this yearEA will shut down Origin later this year
byChris Kerr
Jan 21, 2025
1 Min Read
Key artwork for Marvel Snap
Business
Marvel Snap developer seeking new publisher to avoid another U.S. banMarvel Snap developer seeking new publisher to avoid another U.S. ban
byChris Kerr
Jan 21, 2025
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: World Design for 2D Action-AdventuresBook Excerpt: World Design for 2D Action-Adventures
byChristopher Totten, Adrian Sandoval
Jan 9, 2025
50 Min Read
Sweeping environmental details of Pandora
Audio
Deep Dive: Sound design for the living world in Avatar: Frontiers of PandoraDeep Dive: Sound design for the living world in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
bySylvain Livenais
Jan 6, 2025
17 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Postmortem: The singular design of Namco's Katamari Damacy (2004)Postmortem: The singular design of Namco's Katamari Damacy (2004)
byKeita Takahashi
Dec 20, 2024
16 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Production
A developer's guide to effective localization in Unreal Engine
A developer's guide to effective localization in Unreal Engine

Jan 17, 2025

A mock speedometer showing an acceleration from 2024 to 2025.
Business
Five takeaways from Matthew Ball's 2025 State of Gaming data
Five takeaways from Matthew Ball's 2025 State of Gaming data

Jan 16, 2025

underwater adventure images
Programming
Converting saves, a cross platform journey
Save the saves

Jan 15, 2025