News

Genshin Impact creator MiHoYo opens Canadian studio to support AAA development

The office will become the Chinese company's first development site in North America.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 16, 2021

Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo has opened a new studio in Montreal, Canada.

The Chinese company said the office will become its first development site in North America, and will serve as a hub for both development and research.

Writing on Linkedin, MiYoHo explained it hopes to build a team of 100 employees over the next two years, and said its new recruits will work closely with their peers around the world to create a brand new AAA open-world shooter set "within a living, breathing paranormal world."

MiYoHo has worked on a number of titles including Honkai Impact 3rd and Tears of Themis, but is best known for creating the popular (and lucrative) action RPG, Genshin Impact.

