Genshin Impact creator MiHoYo opens Canadian studio to support AAA development

Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo has opened a new studio in Montreal, Canada.

The Chinese company said the office will become its first development site in North America, and will serve as a hub for both development and research.

Writing on Linkedin, MiYoHo explained it hopes to build a team of 100 employees over the next two years, and said its new recruits will work closely with their peers around the world to create a brand new AAA open-world shooter set "within a living, breathing paranormal world."

MiYoHo has worked on a number of titles including Honkai Impact 3rd and Tears of Themis, but is best known for creating the popular (and lucrative) action RPG, Genshin Impact.

