'We are unlocking unprecedented opportunities to connect global video game players with one of the world’s most vibrant and passionate gaming communities.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

February 20, 2025

A photograph of attendees at Gamescom Asia 2024
Image via Gamescom Asia

Gamescom Asia is merging with Thailand Game Show to deliver a behemoth industry showcase organizers say will be the largest in the region.

The new event, dubbed Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show, will take place from October 16 to 19 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok.

It aims to unite the worlds of B2B and B2C conferencing by providing attendees with "a powerful global business and consumer platform and an electrifying fan-focused gaming experience."

Last year, Gamescom Asia attracted over 40,000 attendees from 78 countries alongside 117 exhibitors. Thailand Game Show pulled in 185,000 attendees and 50 exhibitors.

Gamescom organizer Koelnmesse described the partnership as a "game-changer" for the region's game industry.

"By joining forces with Thailand Game Show, we are unlocking unprecedented opportunities to connect global video game players with one of the world’s most vibrant and passionate gaming communities," said Mathias Kuepper, MD and VP of Asia Pacific at Koelnmesse. "With its rich culture and expanding gaming ecosystem, Bangkok is the ideal stage for this exciting next chapter."

Thailand Game Show founder Pongsuk Hiranprueck said the collaboration is backed by "strong governmental support" and solidifies Thailand's position as a premier gaming hub.

"We are grateful for Gamescom Asia recognising Thailand's potential, and together, we will write a new chapter in Thailand's gaming history that will elevate our industry to unprecedented heights," he added. "This partnership will build on what we have been doing for the past 18 years."

