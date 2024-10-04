Sponsored By

FromSoftware raises base salary for graduates in Japan by 11 percent

The move brings its starting wage in line with Capcom, Atlus and Konami.

Tom Regan, Contributing Editor

October 4, 2024

2 Min Read
Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree key art
From Software, Bandai Namco

Elden Ring and Dark Souls developer FromSoftware is raising its base salary in Japan. From April 2025, it will pay new graduates 300,000 yen ($2,020)–an 11.8 percent increase from its current starting salary of 260,000 yen ($1,750).

The raise comes amid a wider move in Japan to attract and retain top tier developer talent. Over the last 12 months, Konami, Capcom and Atlus have all increased their starting salary to 300,000 yen, bringing the Dark Souls creators' graduate pay structure inline with its Japanese peers.

Capcom and Atlus raised their starting salaries by 27 percent and 15 percent respectively to reach the same 300,000 yen figure, with FromSoftware previously paying graduates the highest wage of the three Japanese publishers.

The salary bump comes amid a good year for FromSoftware, with the critically acclaimed Elden Ring Shadow of The Erdtree expansion shifting five million copies in its first three days.

As games studios in the West shutter and publishers continue to announce mass layoffs, Japanese-owned studios thus far, have been largely immune. FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki has stated that mass layoffs won't happen at his studio "as long as this company is my responsibility".

Japan's thriving game industry

With the PC gaming market in Japan almost tripling since 2019 (via Serkan Toto) and mobile gaming bigger than ever in the region, the Japanese games industry continues to be the thriving anomaly during a global slump. It's a phenomenon chalked up in part to Japan's strict employment laws and the Japanese language's lack of ubiquity.

"Japan is an island nation where the language is only spoken inside the country and nowhere else–you can't sack 500 Japanese people and then outsource that work to 500 people in the Philippines," industry analyst Serkan Toto told GamesIndustry.biz earlier this year.

"The population in Japan is graying and shrinking at the same time, you have less talent. Companies like Bandai Namco, Nintendo, and Capcom are not paying people more because they want to share the wealth, they do it because they have no other choice! Otherwise, these software engineers working at Capcom might go and work for Toyota in the AI business."

Read more about:

FromSoftwareTop Stories

About the Author

Tom Regan

Tom Regan

Contributing Editor, Game Developer

Tom Regan is a freelance journalist covering games, music and technology from London, England. The former Games Editor at Wikia’s Fandom, Tom is now a regular critic and reporter at The Guardian, specialising in telling the human stories behind game development. You can read his writing on games in the newspaper, as well as his musings on technology and pop culture in outlets like NME, Metal Hammer, Gamesradar, VGC and EDGE, to name but a few.

See more from Tom Regan
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Graphic for the retro game service Antstream Arcade.
Business
Antstream Arcade conducts 'small' layoffs in 'strategic shift in focus'Antstream Arcade conducts 'small' layoffs in 'strategic shift in focus'
byJustin Carter
Oct 4, 2024
1 Min Read
The ubisoft logo on a dark background
Business
Report: Tencent and the Guillemot family considering Ubisoft buyoutReport: Tencent and the Guillemot family considering Ubisoft buyout
byTom Regan
Oct 4, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A Tommy Gun lays upside down behind a stack of books with a pair of spectacles atop them.
Design
Why are so few games set in the Prohibition era?Why are so few games set in the Prohibition era?
byEmma Withington
Oct 4, 2024
9 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Starstruck: Hands of Time is a rhythm game that lets you use your old guitar peripheralsStarstruck: Hands of Time is a rhythm game that lets you use your old guitar peripherals
byJoel Couture
Oct 3, 2024
8 Min Read
Key art for Cairn. The player character dangles from a cliff wall, with a little robot friend helping her.
Design
Cairn's manual climbing system is like a 'vertical Death Stranding'Cairn's manual climbing system is like a 'vertical Death Stranding'
byBryant Francis
Oct 3, 2024
5 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Art
Why art tests fail artists and the game dev industryWhy art tests fail artists and the game dev industry
byRogelio Delgado
Oct 3, 2024
4 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
How to get maximum benefit (and fun) from participating in a game jamHow to get maximum benefit (and fun) from participating in a game jam
byPavel Bokai-Poltavetz
Sep 26, 2024
11 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Subscription services are not yet driving major changes in game designSubscription services are not yet driving major changes in game design
byGeorge Jijiashvili
Sep 25, 2024
3 Min Read