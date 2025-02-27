Sponsored By

French union STJV agrees deal with Don't Nod that could save up to 23 jobs

'Collective action gets results, it is our best weapon.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

February 27, 2025

Key artwork for Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
Image via Don't Nod

After months of tense negotiations and strike action, French union STJV has cut a deal with Lost Records: Bloom & Rage developer Don't Nod to mitigate the impact of a reorganization project that could have resulted in 69 layoffs.

Don't Nod announced the plan in October 2024 and claimed it needed to scale down operations after failing to meet its financial targets. Studio leadership said it needed to cut costs to "safeguard its competitiveness in an increasingly demanding and competitive ecosystem."

STJV hit back immediately and claimed leadership intended to make workers pay for their "crass ineptitude." The union subsequently called for walkouts and strikes while it attempted to negotiate with management, who it accused of stifling its efforts by refusing to move beyond the "bare legal minimum."

"Negotiations between STJV and Don't Nod management about the layoffs plan are not conducive to any serious promise to employees. Despite huge efforts from the union delegates to reach a deal, management's offers remain insignificant," read an STJV statement published in January.

The tide appears to have turned, however, with STJV now explaining it was able to "wring out" a deal thanks to the efforts of colleagues who were determined to fight for their rights.

It explained the new deal has "widened the scope for voluntary redundancies" and could save up to 23 jobs by allowing more people to consider accepting a voluntary severance package—as opposed to a select few being forced out of the door.

"The ability to request a voluntary redundancy will be open to more professional categories, some of which are not targeted for jobs cuts. This could save up to 23 jobs, by letting those who wish to leave go even if they were not intended to, avoiding in return a forced job cut," reads a statement.

"What’s more, the number of jobs being cut has been reduced from 69 to 49, since there were numerous resignations since management announced the PSE, and thanks also to adjustments to management’s plan following some of the CSE's (workers council) observations when it was informed."

STJV claims anybody who does lose their job will also receive "less indignant terms" in the form of extra-legal compensation paid by Don't Nod. The deal also ensures that anybody who chose to strike between January 13 and January 17 will be paid for those days.

The union previously established a strike fund to compensate employees who joined the picket line. That cash will now be used to compensate workers who went on strike in November and December last year. Any remaining funds will be transferred to the STJV's national strike fund.

"We want to thank and congratulate our colleagues for their part in this historic and successful mobilization. Their support and their solidarity were outstanding," continued the STJV. "This victory would not have been reached without the titanic work of the CSE (that was elected under the STJV's banner) and the Don't Nod STJV union section, over four months.

"And crucially, we send warm thanks to all of those who supported us and who filled the coffers of the strike fund. Collective action gets results, it is our best weapon. Of course, this PSE leaves a bitter taste, and the struggle will continue for both our remaining colleagues' working conditions as well as for the uncertain future that those who will be laid off will have to face.

"It is not, and it will never be satisfactory to see people be fired. We hope that this struggle will be a stepping stone on which to weigh and from which to start, if any company out there did not get the memo. Hurrah to strikers, and hurrah to strikes."

Game Developer has reached out to Don't Nod for comment. 

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

