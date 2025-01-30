Playground Games' Forza Horizon 5 is coming to the PlayStation 5 this spring, courtesy of Panic Button.

This makes Xbox's racing sim its first major, full-on franchise to be ported over to Sony's console. Previously, Microsoft released the non-franchise Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, and Grounded on the PS5 and Nintendo Switch. Indiana Jones & the Great Circle is also slated to come to PlayStation in the next few months.

Forza Horizon 5's PS5 version is said to have cross-play and the same content as its Xbox and PC equivalents, and previously released DLC will be available to buy. A free content update called Horizon Realms will also be available for all platforms, and will let players "explore a curated collection of some of the community’s favorite previously released Evolving Worlds, alongside some other surprises."

"We look forward to welcoming new players to the Horizon Festival," concluded Playground Games.

Why Forza coming to PlayStation matters

Bringing Forza Horizon 5 benefits both Microsoft and Sony in various ways. Recent financial reports show Xbox hardware revenue continues to decline, and boss Phil Spencer has frequently said the company has no reason to have full-on hardware exclusive games anymore.

This port also gets around the series' tradition of delisting entries after a few years: Forza Horizon 4 was taken offline in 2024 after its 2018 release, and Horizon 5 is likely not far behind, since it came out in 2021. Jumping over to PlayStation may extend its life by another couple of years, even if the Xbox and PC versions end up getting separately delisted first.

As for PlayStation, it gets another high-profile racing sim in its library. Its own exclusive equivalent is Gran Turismo, whose main installments tend to have extensive gaps between them. With one current Gran Turismo game already delisted, Forza Horizon 5 provides another racer to tide players over until Polyphony Digital puts out another game.