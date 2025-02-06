Sponsored By

Forget E3: The ESA is back with a new video game conference for 'changemakers'Forget E3: The ESA is back with a new video game conference for 'changemakers'

Leaders from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Take-Two, Ubisoft, and more will be in attendance.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

February 6, 2025

1 Min Read
The iicon logo on a black background
Image via The ESA

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA), organizer of the once-revered but now-dead E3 showcase, is returning to the event fold with the Interactive Innovation Conference (iicon).

The conference is being pitched as an "essential convening for change makers across industries," but will seemingly focus on those careening through the world of video games.

It will take place at the Fontainebleau Resort in Las Vegas from April 27 to April 30, 2026.

Big players to attend iicon

A number of high-profile companies from the game industry have already confirmed their attendance, including Amazon Games, Disney, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Microsoft, Nintendo of America, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Square Enix, Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Games.

The ESA claims iicon will unite a broad spectrum of sectors that "converge with interactive entertainment."

"For decades, video games have been at the forefront of technological and cultural innovation," said ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis. "With iicon, we are creating a space for visionaries across industries to come together, connect and reimagine what’s possible through interactive entertainment."

It seems like a wildly different proposition from E3, which was largely known for colossal hardware and software reveals alongside iconic (and frequently comedic) executive presentations.

The ESA has confirmed iicon will allow audience members on an invite-only basis. You can find out more on the event website.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Promo art for Hi-Rez Studios' Smite 2.
Business
Update: Hi-Rez lays off devs, ends development for three gamesUpdate: Hi-Rez lays off devs, ends development for three games
byJustin Carter
Feb 6, 2025
2 Min Read
Screenshot from the scrapped MMORPG, Blue Protocol.
Business
Report: Bandai Namco cuts ties with over 100 workers in JapanReport: Bandai Namco cuts ties with over 100 workers in Japan
byJustin Carter
Feb 6, 2025
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

A magical pink flower on a balcony.
Design
Greenheart Necromancer reinvents the idle game, shows how to rethink 'predatory' mechanicsGreenheart Necromancer reinvents the idle game, shows how to rethink 'predatory' mechanics
byBryant Francis
Feb 6, 2025
8 Min Read
Matthew Handrahan's head and the Kepler Interactive logo against a pixelated blue background.
Business
Kepler Interactive says it's still worth betting on bold, interesting gamesKepler Interactive says it's still worth betting on bold, interesting games
byBryant Francis
Feb 3, 2025
7 Min Read
Brynn stares down a giant magical automaton with a crown of fire.
Design
How Eternal Strands' creators cooked up an ambitious physics system with a small teamHow Eternal Strands' creators cooked up an ambitious physics system with a small team
byBryant Francis
Jan 27, 2025
9 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

ESA logo and company logos
Production
ESA Brings top studios together at GDC to unveil new accessibility initiative
ESA Brings top studios together at GDC to unveil new accessibility initiative

Feb 6, 2025

A robotic middle finger emerges from a laptop screen.
Business
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI

Jan 22, 2025

Production
A developer's guide to effective localization in Unreal Engine
A developer's guide to effective localization in Unreal Engine

Jan 17, 2025