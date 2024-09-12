Flappy Bird is taking flight once more in 2025

Somehow, Flappy Bird has returned.

2013's mobile hit is relaunching on Android and iOS next year by the Flappy Bird Foundation Group (FBFG), which acquired the game's rights and trademark.

Per IGN, this new iteration features new characters and game modes, and will also be playable on web browsers. Kek, the developer behind Piou Piou vs. Cactus (which allegedly inspired Flappy Bird to begin with), is also involved in this new version.

"Today is a milestone not just in gaming but for me personally," Kek told IGN. "It’s incredible to work alongside such a dedicated team of fans and creators who are truly passionate about changing the industry narrative and together bringing the original Flappy Bird back to life."

A short history of Flappy Bird

The original Flappy Bird took off in popularity after its Android release in early 2014. But after about two weeks, original designer Dong Nguyen pulled it entirely after intense criticism over its addictive nature.

Flappy Bird also had plenty of clones, and was one of the App Store's most-cloned games, with reportedly over 60 per day. It also spurred Poncle to launch its own, official mobile version of Vampire Survivors before clones (some of which used its own assets) could take its players.

It had a short life, but there was a genuine affection for the original Flappy Bird. Beyond the clones, it was one of Google's most-searched topics in 2014 and preserved through various unofficial modified versions in Android OS' and parody versions, including ones in Sesame Street and Deep Rock Galactic.