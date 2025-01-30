Finnish mobile studio Fingersoft has brought back Teemu Närhi for another stint as CEO.

Närhi will officially take the helm on February 7, 2025, and previously served as Fingersoft CEO from 2014 to 2019. He left the role to step back into the production trenches but remained a member of the board.

Outgoing CEO Jaakko Kylmäoja led the company for around four years and will now join the board of directors.

Fingersoft founder and chairman Toni Fingerroos thanked Kylmäoja for steering the studio through the pandemic and navigating challenging industry conditions–which resulted in the studio laying off 14 workers in October last year (thanks PG.biz).

"We extend a sincere thank you to Jaakko Kylmäoja for his outstanding leadership and unwavering dedication to Fingersoft," he added.

"Over his four years as CEO, he has faced a number of external challenges, such as the pandemic and drastic industry changes, and he's boldly led the company through all of them while developing and launching great new games such as LEGO Hill Climb Adventures. It is a pleasure to continue to have his experience on the board of directors."

Clear direction for Fingersoft moving forward

Fingerroos said Närhi was reappointed as CEO because of his "extensive experience" and expressed confidence in his ability to "form a clear direction for the company."

Discussing his return to the c-suite, Närhi said he wants Fingersoft to build on the success of the Hill Climb Racing franchise while strengthening its studio culture and producing "beloved games."