The iOS remaster of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles has been pulled, and Square Enix is ending support for the four-year-old re-release.

On its blog, the developer revealed a bug that prevents players from accessing in-game content they had previously paid for. This bug, which was uncovered in January and affects the game's paid version, came from "changes made to the in-app purchasing model."

"Further investigation revealed that we are unable to completely fix the bug and implement the new changes, making it unlikely to resume service for the game," wrote Square Enix. The developer said it would continue to support the game "on other platforms"; its Android, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch versions can still be bought digitally.

Square's recent financial report revealed its mobile and PC browser titles declined in net sales and operating income for 2024-2025's third quarter and the overall fiscal year, in part due to several of them being shut down. The developer has terminated several mobile games in recent years, which was usually owed to low player engagement rather than a game-breaking bug.

Players affected by the Crystal Chronicles bug are eligible for refunds from Apple Support. However, this only applies for those who bought the full game or specific in-game items in the app by "January 2024 or later." The full list can be read here.