FIFA intends to continue making soccer sims without EA after the U.S. publisher called time on its licensing deal with the world football governing body.

Earlier today, EA confirmed FIFA 23 will be the final entry in the popular soccer series when it arrives later this year, with the company choosing to rebrand the franchise as EA Sports FC in 2023.

In response, FIFA has issued its own statement explaining it has already begun speaking with publishers, studios and investors to create a "major new simulation football title for 2024."

The non-profit organization added that it will seek to launch new football video games developed in partnership with third-party studios and publishers, claiming a non-exclusive model will allow new titles to launch ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

"For the first time, FIFA will launch new football video games developed with third-party studios and publishers, providing more choice for football and gaming fans in the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023," reads a press release.

"A number of new non-simulation games are already under production and will launch during the third quarter of this year. The first is a tailored gaming experience featuring the biggest event on earth, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which will bring new, interactive experiences to fans across the globe."

Commenting on FIFA's broader video game ambitions, FIFA president Gianni Infantino suggested whatever project the organization puts its name towards will "be the best one available for gamers and football fans."

"The FIFA name is the only global, original title. FIFA 23, FIFA 24, FIFA 25 and FIFA 26, and so on -- the constant is the FIFA name and it will remain forever and remain the best," said Infantino.

"The interactive gaming and esports sector is on a path of unrivalled growth and diversification. FIFA’s strategy is to ensure we can make the most of all future options and ensure a wide range of products and opportunities for gamers, fans, member associations and partners."