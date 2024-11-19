Farming Simulator 25 has series-best launch with 2 million copies sold in opening week

Within a week, Farming Simulator 25 has been a bountiful harvest for developer GIANTS: not only has it sold 2 million copies, it's now become the "most successful launch" in the franchise's history.

According to the studio, the simulation game peaked at 135,970 players as of November 17. It also added that "thousands more" played the title across Mac, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S throughout the past week. Sales-wise, its performance is a step up from Farming Simulator 22, the developer's first self-published entry, which sold 1.5 million copies during its launch week back in 2021.

"Thank you to our fans, partners, and the team for all your support and hard work," GIANTS wrote on November 12. "It's looking like we did well."

Player numbers for prior Farming Simulator games are trickier to determine than other series, since some games didn't release on PC or consoles in a particular year. The last PC-bound entry was Farming Simulator 22, which holds the franchise's second-highest player peak at 105,636 players from three years ago. Other entries like the 2016 and 2018 installments come in considerably lower at 32,313 players and 59,466 players, respectively.

Looking ahead, GIANTS affirmed its plans to add "more machines, features, and fun" through Farming Simulator 25's first year with expansion packs and updates. It's also eyeing more mods to bring to its ModHub platform, which holds "awesome creations from our community."