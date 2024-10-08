Sponsored By

Ex-Humble Games staff form new publisher, Good Games Group

Humble will use the new publisher to continue supporting games it launched prior to July's restructuring.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

October 8, 2024

Splash screen of titles published by Humble Games.
Image via Humble Games.

Humble Games is teaming up with Good Games Group, a publisher formed by previous staff from Humble itself.

Good Games was founded by ex-general manager Alan Patmore and former global publishing VP Mark Nash. Under their deal, the new publisher will provide additional support to the IGN-owned Humble's previously released games.

"Partnering with Ziff Davis allows us to continue working with the amazing indie developers we collaborated with at Humble Games," wrote Patmore, "while also allowing us to chart a new course for the future."

Humble Games recent layoffs

This past July, Humble Games restructured, resulting in the layoffs of its entire 36-person staff, which included Patmore and Nash. At the time, it said the restructuring would have "no impact" on its operations, or ongoing and future projects.

Shortly after, it was reported that the Powell Group, a third-party consulting company, had been brought on to help Humble going forward.

Meanwhile, indie developers who were working with Humble before the restructure said they could no longer release updates for their already-launched games. Many admitted the news caught them completely off guard.

In the case of Squid Shock, creators of Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus, ultimately launched a Patreon to keep afloat while looking for a long-term solution.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

