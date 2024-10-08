Ex-Humble Games staff form new publisher, Good Games Group

Humble Games is teaming up with Good Games Group, a publisher formed by previous staff from Humble itself.

Good Games was founded by ex-general manager Alan Patmore and former global publishing VP Mark Nash. Under their deal, the new publisher will provide additional support to the IGN-owned Humble's previously released games.

"Partnering with Ziff Davis allows us to continue working with the amazing indie developers we collaborated with at Humble Games," wrote Patmore, "while also allowing us to chart a new course for the future."

Humble Games recent layoffs

This past July, Humble Games restructured, resulting in the layoffs of its entire 36-person staff, which included Patmore and Nash. At the time, it said the restructuring would have "no impact" on its operations, or ongoing and future projects.

Shortly after, it was reported that the Powell Group, a third-party consulting company, had been brought on to help Humble going forward.

Meanwhile, indie developers who were working with Humble before the restructure said they could no longer release updates for their already-launched games. Many admitted the news caught them completely off guard.

In the case of Squid Shock, creators of Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus, ultimately launched a Patreon to keep afloat while looking for a long-term solution.