Epic is letting parents restrict and track playtime in Fortnite and UEFN

Parents and guardians can leverage two new features to keep tabs on their kids.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

October 1, 2024

Three Fortnite characters on promotional artwork
Image via Epic Games

Epic has launched two new parental controls in Fortnite and UEFN that can be used to restrict and track playtime.

The company explained that Time Limit Controls and Time Reports will "enable parents and guardians to manage and view how much time their child spends in Fortnite and Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN)."

"Parents will now see an option to set up time limits for their child’s account in the Parental Controls section in the Fortnite main menu, or on the Epic Account Portal on the web," it added in a blog post.

Parents can set daily limits and specific time frames in Fortnite

Parents who leverage Time Limit Controls will be able to limit the total amount of time their child can play each day and choose whether to allow their child to request more time. It will also be possible to ensure children can only play during specific time windows that reset each day.

"If a parent sets up a time limit, their child will begin seeing in-game notifications when they have 30 minutes left in Fortnite and UEFN. Once the child reaches their limit, they will not be able to use Fortnite or UEFN until the next day or until a new window begins, unless a parent chooses to grant more time," continued Epic.

An image explaining how Time Limits and Reports work in Fortnite

Time Limit Controls are tied to individual accounts across devices, meaning they should carry over from consoles to smartphones. Time Limits will be paused if Fortnite or UEFN are deemed inactive, such as when Fortnite enters Sleep Mode.

Parents who opt into Time Reports will be able to access a dashboard (located in the Account Portal) that provides a daily breakdown of time spent in Fortnite and UEFN. You can learn more about the new parental controls on the Epic Games website.

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

