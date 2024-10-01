Sponsored By

Epic Games will reduce royalty fees for devs with simultaneous EGS launches

Making a game in Unreal Engine? Epic will let you pay a discounted 3.5 percent in royalty fees, provided your game hits its store alongside (or before) other storefronts.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

October 1, 2024

1 Min Read
Logo for Unreal Engine 5.
Image via Epic Games.

Developers making their games with Unreal Engine could pay less in royalty fees if their title hits the Epic Games Store the same day as (or earlier than) other storefronts.

Epic Games unveiled a new Launch Everywhere program that promises a reduced royalty fee of 3.5 percent (down from the original 5 percent) for simultaneous game releases. The program starts on January 1, 2025, and also includes titles in its First Run initiative.

For iOS games, Epic is waiving the same day launch requirement for the foreseeable future, and just allowing the discounted rate. In Epic's words, "this is because Apple currently imposes a commercially prohibitive ‘Core Technology Fee' on apps that ship on stores that compete with their store. If this changes, we will give licensees a minimum of four months notice."

Meanwhile, if a studio has a same-day PC and Android launch for an Unreal-made game but not the EGS, the fee reverts back to the standard 5 percent.

Epic is trying to bring studios into its fold

Launch Everywhere adds to Epic's list of incentives for developers to bring their games (or themselves) to its ecosystem. In the past, it has offered greater revenue splits (and boosting opportunities) and self-publishing options.

This program could also be seen as an attempt by the Fortnite maker to lure in developers still wary of Unity after the saga of its controversial runtime fee recently seemed to reach a conclusion.

Epic said it plans to reveal further information ahead of Launch Everywhere's January 1 start date.

Read more about:

[Company] Epic Games

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for new publisher Shoreline Games.
Business
New publisher Shoreline Games launches for indie, subculture-driven gamesNew publisher Shoreline Games launches for indie, subculture-driven games
byJustin Carter
Oct 1, 2024
1 Min Read
Gods in the key art for Smite 2.
Business
Hi-Rez Studios lays off staff to 'ensure' Smite 2's long-term successHi-Rez Studios lays off staff to 'ensure' Smite 2's long-term success
byJustin Carter
Oct 1, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A screenshot of Dying Light: The Beast. A zombie lunges at the player character.
Production
Dying Light: The Beast reflects Techland's passion for games players will finishDying Light: The Beast reflects Techland's passion for games players will finish
byBryant Francis
Oct 1, 2024
6 Min Read
A blue ship from Breachway soars through the stars.
PC
Breachway's beautiful ship designs were honed by architectural expertiseBreachway's beautiful ship designs were honed by architectural expertise
byBryant Francis
Sep 30, 2024
6 Min Read
Key art for Dead by Daylight showing the monsters and four playable characters.
Business
Behaviour Interactive CEO says Red Hook Studios acquisition helps both companies "reduce risk"Behaviour Interactive CEO says Red Hook Studios acquisition helps both companies "reduce risk"
byBryant Francis
Sep 24, 2024
6 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Business
Don't create characters that can't be cast in plastic: The do's and don'ts of IP developmentDon't create characters that can't be cast in plastic: The do's and don'ts of IP development
byYarr Rash
Oct 1, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
How to get maximum benefit (and fun) from participating in a game jamHow to get maximum benefit (and fun) from participating in a game jam
byPavel Bokai-Poltavetz
Sep 26, 2024
11 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Subscription services are not yet driving major changes in game designSubscription services are not yet driving major changes in game design
byGeorge Jijiashvili
Sep 25, 2024
3 Min Read