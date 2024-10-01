Epic Games will reduce royalty fees for devs with simultaneous EGS launches

Developers making their games with Unreal Engine could pay less in royalty fees if their title hits the Epic Games Store the same day as (or earlier than) other storefronts.

Epic Games unveiled a new Launch Everywhere program that promises a reduced royalty fee of 3.5 percent (down from the original 5 percent) for simultaneous game releases. The program starts on January 1, 2025, and also includes titles in its First Run initiative.

For iOS games, Epic is waiving the same day launch requirement for the foreseeable future, and just allowing the discounted rate. In Epic's words, "this is because Apple currently imposes a commercially prohibitive ‘Core Technology Fee' on apps that ship on stores that compete with their store. If this changes, we will give licensees a minimum of four months notice."

Meanwhile, if a studio has a same-day PC and Android launch for an Unreal-made game but not the EGS, the fee reverts back to the standard 5 percent.

Epic is trying to bring studios into its fold

Launch Everywhere adds to Epic's list of incentives for developers to bring their games (or themselves) to its ecosystem. In the past, it has offered greater revenue splits (and boosting opportunities) and self-publishing options.

This program could also be seen as an attempt by the Fortnite maker to lure in developers still wary of Unity after the saga of its controversial runtime fee recently seemed to reach a conclusion.

Epic said it plans to reveal further information ahead of Launch Everywhere's January 1 start date.