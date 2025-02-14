The Epic Games Store (EGS) saw substantial growth in 2024, with 295 million PC players and growth across other key areas.

The publisher's Year In Review shows its storefront's PC base increased by 25 million players year-over-year. Cross-platform accounts—which includes those made on partner platforms and the EGS' mobile app for Android and the European iOS—totaled 898 million, up 94 million from 2023.

Engagement-wise, Daily and Monthly activity were both up by 6 percent, with respective averages of 31.5 million and 67.2 million users. Daily users peaked at 37.2 million, up 3 percent year-over-year, and Monthly was 74 million, down 1 percent year-over-year.

In terms of revenue, total spending on PC games grew 15 percent year-over-year to $1.1 billion. Third-party purchases continue to decrease: PC players spent $255 million in 2024, down 18 percent year-over-year. 2023's $310 million was a 13 percent drop from 2022.

The Epic Games Store's growth in the year 2024.

Beyond its revenue and player metrics, Epic touted its Launch Everywhere program, which reduces royalty rates from 5 percent to 3.5 percent for games that launch on EGS alongside other storefronts.

It also saw "more developers than ever" take advantage of revenue initiatives this year. Now on Epic, which lets developers keep 100 percent of their revenue for bringing their back catalog to the EGS, has been extended to January 1, 2026 and now includes mobile games.

Epic's Year in Review also highlighted its most-played PC games throughout the year. Most of the titles shown released several years ago, and several have appeared in prior yearly breakdowns.

The Mythic (first place) tier includes Genshin Impact, Grand Theft Auto V, and Epic's own Fortnite and Rocket League. Legendary (second place) has Alan Wake II, EA Sports FC 24, and Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

Finally, Epic (third place) features Black Myth: Wukong, EA Sports FC 25, and Cyberpunk 2077.

Epic Games' full Year in Review for 2024 can be read here.