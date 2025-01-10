Enad Global 7 shuts down Toadman, cuts staff at MechWarrior dev Piranha Games

Trending
Opinion: How will Project 2025 impact game developers?
The Heritage Foundation's manifesto for the possible next administration could do great harm to many, including large portions of the game development community.
Toadman began as a work-for-hire studio, and later became a direct subsidiary of its reformed parent company, Enad Global 7.
January 10, 2025
Swedish holding company Enad Global 7 has restructured two of its subsidiaries, Toadman Interactive and Piranha Games. It plans to "wind down" the former studio, and cut 38 employees at the latter, which has developed titles such as MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries and MechWarrior 5: Clans.
In its Piranha announcement, Enad CEO Ji Ham revealed Clans sold "below expectations," and stated the layoffs will "ensure [the studio] continues to operate with a sound profitability while being able to ship new content according to plan."
"The team at Piranha truly delivered a high-quality game that exceeded both internal as well as external expectations," he continued. "Despite the phenomenal work by the team at Piranha, the game failed to reach new audiences and expand its core audience as anticipated and therefore has not met the necessary sales targets, which has forced us to undertake necessary actions."
Separately, level designer Julian Disterheft said this was Piranha's second wave of layoffs since Clans' release last October. In his post, he affirmed that sales for that title "just weren't there to keep the studio at that size. Its a money in, money out situation and the money just wasn't coming in."
"Thanks to Piranha for the opportunity," he wrote. "And huge shout out to the players of MechWarrior Online. Love you guys."
Toadman was the original name for Enad, which was founded in 2013 as a work-for-hire studio. It rebranded in 2020 and assigned the Toadman name to one of its subsidiaries, which went on to be a support developer for Everquest, Planetside 2, and Warhammer Vermintide.
As for Enad, it gradually acquired the likes of Piranha, Daybreak Game Company (DC Universe Online), and Big Blue Bubble (Power Chord).
Last September, Toadman laid off around 100 contract and full-time employees after it'd completed support work on Helldivers 2 and Dead Island 2.
Shutting down Toadman "did not come lightly," wrote Enad, which said comes after several cost-cutting measures and attempts to make the studio "profitable." By ceasing its operations, Enad hopes this will help "deliver on [our] long-term strategy." 69 employees will be let go, and the remaining 42 will be tasked with wrapping Toadman's remaining work-for-hire projects with Daybreak and Cold Iron Studios.
Read more about:Layoffs
You May Also Like
Trending
The Heritage Foundation's manifesto for the possible next administration could do great harm to many, including large portions of the game development community.
Snapping Your Career into Place with Ben Brode: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 48Nov 27, 2024
Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46Aug 29, 2024
On the unionization frontlines with Autumn Mitchell, Emma Kinema and Chris Lusco: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 45Jul 26, 2024
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43May 15, 2024