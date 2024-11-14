Sponsored By

Embracer divests mobile studio Easybrain in $1.2 billion deal

Miniclip will become Easybrain's new owner when the deal concludes in early 2025.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

November 14, 2024

Promotional artwork spotlighting key Easybrain franchises
Image via Easybrain

  • Embracer has divested Gearbox Entertainment, Saber Interactive, and Easybrain over the past 12 months.

Embracer Group has sold mobile studio Easybrain to Miniclip for $1.2 billion.

The Swedish conglomerate said the move will transform its financial position and drive value. The all-cash transaction is expected to take place early next year.

"Easybrain has been an important part of the Embracer family for over three years, contributing to strong value creation during this time," said Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors in a note to investors. "As Easybrain’s market is transforming, Miniclip is the right strategic buyer to enable the company to stay at the forefront of the ad-driven mobile game industry."

Miniclip CEO Saad Choudri said the addition of evergreen Easybrain franchises such as Sudoku.com will help the company engage a "broad audience of players."

"The combination of Miniclip and Easybrain brings us closer to our vision of unleashing the gamer in everyone," he added.

Embracer continues to divest notable assets to become 'more focused'

Embracer has divested a number of key assets in 2024, including Saber Interactive and Gearbox Entertainment.

Those deals came with Embracer frantically searching for fiscal stability following years of rampant spending. After splashing heaps of cash on a barrage of mergers and acquisitions, Embracer attempted to course correct by enacting a restructuring program that resulted in mass layoffs, game cancellations, and studio closures.

During the previous fiscal year, Embracer reduced its headcount by 4,532 employees and canceled 80 game projects.

More recently, the company split its business into three separate publicly listed entities to search for "distinct winning formulas in specific market segments." It also secured a €600 million revolving credit facility in July to strengthen its financial structure and, in the words of Wingefors, become a "leaner, more focused company."

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry.

