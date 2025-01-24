Sponsored By

Easybrain has officially escaped the clutches of Embracer GroupEasybrain has officially escaped the clutches of Embracer Group

The mobile developer has been sold to Miniclip for $1.2 billion.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

January 24, 2025

1 Min Read
A person holding a smartphone while playing an Easybrain title
Image via Easybrain

Embracer Group has completed its divestment of mobile studio Easybrain.

In a note to investors, the Swedish conglomerate confirmed the $1.2 billion transaction closed on January 23, 2025.

"On 14 November 2024, Embracer Group AB ('Embracer') entered into an agreement to divest the operative group Easybrain to Miniclip," reads the brief notice. "All conditions for the transaction have now been fulfilled, payment according to agreements has been received, and the transaction is closed as of today."

Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors described Easybrain as an "important part of the Embracer family" when announcing the divestment, but suggested selling the company to Tencent-owned mobile publisher Miniclip made strategic sense given the mobile market is "transforming."

"Miniclip is the right strategic buyer to enable the company to stay at the forefront of the ad-driven mobile game industry," added Wingefors at the time.

Embracer's recent divestments

Embracer chose to divest a number of high-profile subsidiaries in 2024 in pursuit of financial stability. The company ditched Borderlands maker Gearbox Entertainment and Space Marine 2 developer Saber Interactive in deals worth $460 million and $247 million, respectively.

Those maneuvers came amid rampant layoffs and studio closures at Embracer Group, with the company ousting swathes of workers following a M&A splurge that ultimately backfired.

When announcing those layoffs in 2023, Wingefors said Embracer had to focus on becoming a "more focused, self-sufficient company."

Following the completion of that brutal restructuring program, Embracer chose to split into three standalone companies to focus its attention on specific market segments.

Read more about:

Embracer Group

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for new game publisher Cooldown Games.
Business
Ex-Gearbox Publishing devs form new publisher Cooldown GamesEx-Gearbox Publishing devs form new publisher Cooldown Games
byJustin Carter
Jan 24, 2025
2 Min Read
Headshot of the late Nippon Ichi Software president, Tetsuhisa Seko.
Business
Obituary: Tetsuhisa Seko, Nippon Ichi president, has died at age 54Obituary: Tetsuhisa Seko, Nippon Ichi president, has died at age 54
byJustin Carter
Jan 24, 2025
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

The Doom Slayer bashes a shield into a demon's head as other demons charge him.
Design
Doom: The Dark Ages' development details shine light on the state of modern triple-A productionDoom: The Dark Ages' development details shine light on the state of modern triple-A production
byBryant Francis
Jan 22, 2025
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: World Design for 2D Action-AdventuresBook Excerpt: World Design for 2D Action-Adventures
byChristopher Totten, Adrian Sandoval
Jan 9, 2025
50 Min Read
Sweeping environmental details of Pandora
Audio
Deep Dive: Sound design for the living world in Avatar: Frontiers of PandoraDeep Dive: Sound design for the living world in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
bySylvain Livenais
Jan 6, 2025
17 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

A robotic middle finger emerges from a laptop screen.
Business
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI

Jan 22, 2025

Production
A developer's guide to effective localization in Unreal Engine
A developer's guide to effective localization in Unreal Engine

Jan 17, 2025

A mock speedometer showing an acceleration from 2024 to 2025.
Business
Five takeaways from Matthew Ball's 2025 State of Gaming data
Five takeaways from Matthew Ball's 2025 State of Gaming data

Jan 16, 2025