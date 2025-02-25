Sponsored By

EA will use Flexion to bring its mobile games to third-party app storesEA will use Flexion to bring its mobile games to third-party app stores

Flexion previously released Marvel: Contest of Champions on non-iOS/Android mobile stores for Kabam, and will do the same for EA and its various phone games.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

February 25, 2025

2 Min Read
Key art for The Sims Mobile.
Image via EA.

At a Glance

  • Third-party app stores are slowly gaining more attention, and EA is one of the biggest publishers to recognize them.

EA is partnering with marketing company Flexion to bring its mobile games to third-party app stores in the near future.

Under this deal, select titles like EA Sports FC Mobile and The Sims Mobile will come to the Amazon App store, Samsung Galaxy Store, Xiaomi GetApps, and ONE Store. Flexion's self-touted distribution services lets it "reach new players from alternative stores, significantly reducing the upfront cost or work from its partners to boost revenue and activate new audiences."

In its third quarter financials for 2024-2025, EA reported a "double digit increase" in new players and engagement year-over-year for EA Sports FC Mobile specifically. However, the overall mobile division made $276 million in net revenue, down 7 percent year-over-year. Releasing its games on more platforms may help reduce that gap or raise revenue during the remaining fiscal year, or for 2025-2026.

"We’re delighted EA has chosen to work with us and can’t wait to launch their hit mobile games," wrote CEO Jens Lauritzson. "Developers make better margins, higher revenue and reach bigger audiences with broader market channels, like the alternative app stores. Using Flexion’s expert third-party services to do this reduces upfront financial and manpower costs and therefore risk."

The rise of alternative app stores

Within the past year, non-iOS and Android storefronts have been getting more recognition in mobile markets. In 2024, developer Kabam Entertainment teamed with Flexion to take Marvel: Contest of Champions to alternative stores, including ONE Store Korea.

A UK bill was passed the same year, aiming to prevent larger tech platforms like Apple and Google from giving preferential treatment to its own products. The bill followed the country's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which forced Apple to allow third-party stores on the UK iOS.

Flexion will launch EA's first mobile game on third-party stores later this year. In 2022, Game Developer spoke with ZiMad's Vladimir Romanov about what these alternative storefronts can provide developers, which you can read here.

Read more about:

EA

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Cover for the 2024 Silent Hill 2 remake.
Business
Bloober Team to continue Konami partnership with another IP gameBloober Team to continue Konami partnership with another IP game
byJustin Carter
Feb 25, 2025
2 Min Read
Key art for 2024's MultiVersus.
Business
WB Games shuts down three internal studios, including Monolith and Player FirstWB Games shuts down three internal studios, including Monolith and Player First
byJustin Carter
Feb 25, 2025
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

A group of Helldivers ride in a jeep flying across a flag for Super Earth.
Design
Arrowhead wants players to 'build their own sandcastles' in Helldivers 2's galactic campaignArrowhead wants players to 'build their own sandcastles' in Helldivers 2's galactic campaign
byBryant Francis
Feb 25, 2025
2 Min Read
A baseball player from MLB The Show 24 winds up a pitch.
Business
Why games like MLB The Show 24 are vital for a creative game industryWhy games like MLB The Show 24 are vital for a creative game industry
byBryant Francis
Feb 21, 2025
3 Min Read
Kai, a washbuckling blue-skinned companion from Avowed, wields a blunderbuss and saber.
Art
What Obsidian Entertainment learned making Avowed a first-person fantasy RPGWhat Obsidian Entertainment learned making Avowed a first-person fantasy RPG
byBryant Francis
Feb 13, 2025
9 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

headshots of Sam Lake and Lucas Pope
Design
Writer-director Sam Lake and game designer Lucas Pope honored at GDCA 2025
Writer-director Sam Lake and game designer Lucas Pope honored at GDCA 2025

Feb 21, 2025

ESA logo and company logos
Production
ESA Brings top studios together at GDC to unveil new accessibility initiative
ESA Brings top studios together at GDC to unveil new accessibility initiative

Feb 6, 2025

Characters from Space Marine 2
Production
Creating seamless multiplayer experiences for games like Space Marine 2
Creating seamless multiplayer experiences for games like Space Marine 2

Feb 5, 2025