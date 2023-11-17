informa
EA's Rocket Arena suddenly delisted from digital PC stores

The 2020 online shooter was made unpurchasable without warning, further complicated by developer Final Strike doing support work on Fortnite.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
November 17, 2023
Screenshot of a player character in Final Strike Games' Rocket Arena.
Image via Final Strike/EA.

Electronic Arts suddenly made its free-to-play shooter Rocket Arena unavailable to purchase on either Steam or its own online store

As noted by Rock Paper Shotgun, the game was quietly taken off the EA Play service earlier this week on November 14, but the publisher made no mention of it going offline. Developers who take games offline generally give a good amount of warning in advance, but at time of writing, neither EA or Final Strike have commented on the matter.

Rocket Arena released back in 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game hasn't received a new update since 2021, and as it's no longer available for purchase on the PlayStation and Xbox stores, PC was the only way to play it until fairly recently. 

Final Strike's recent history

Final Strike's web page reveals it's working on a new unannounced project. Said project was allegedly for the PlayStation 5 and PC, with a report from earlier this year claiming the studio laid off 40 percent of its staff. Its last social media post dates back to early May.

Beginning with 2021, Final Strike began to provide live service support for Fortnite, and is continuing to do so for the in-progress Fortnite OG event. It's unclear if the studio will continue to support Epic's shooter or return to its own still unannounced work.

