EA lauds business 'momentum' after delivering record net bookings in Q2

EA capped the previous fiscal year by laying off 5 percent of its global workforce and pledging to move away from licensed titles. Now, around six months later, the publisher has praised the work of its "incredible teams" after delivering record Q2 net bookings.

As noted in the company's latest fiscal report, net bookings for the second quarter of the current fiscal year totaled $2.08 billion. It's a metric that exceeded the company's high-end guidance range and was driven by major sports franchises such as College Football 25.

"EA delivered another strong quarter with record Q2 net bookings, driven by our incredible teams, broad portfolio and technology leadership,' said EA CEO Andrew Wilson, who took home $25.6 million last year after overseeing what some might describe as a rather turbulent year.

"The momentum in our business reinforces our strategic vision to deliver innovative experiences and interactive entertainment that deepens and expands engagement across our global communities."

Digging into the company's Q2 results, live services revenue totaled $1.3 billion during the quarter. EA noted that its global football franchises saw live service growth across all platforms in Q2, and said The Sims 4 continues to expand with more than 15 million players joining the game over the past year.

Full game revenue totaled $716 million across Q2 , with EA noting that College Football 25 became the "best-selling HD title in North America" in September.

EA has raised its FY25 guidance in light of that success, with company CFO Stuart Canfield explaining the publisher remains confident in its ability to "drive long-term value creation through increased scale, driving top-line growth, improved margins, and greater cash flow."

The company now expects to deliver net revenue of between $7.4 billion to $7.7 billion by the end of the current fiscal year on March 31, 2025.