The Dutch consumer foundation Massaschade & Consument alleges Sony prices digital PlayStation games at nearly double the cost of physical versions.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

February 19, 2025

Logo for the PlayStation console.
Image via PlayStation.

  • Sony is being sued by a Dutch consumer advocate group over accusations it overcharges for digital games.

Dutch consumer foundation Massaschade & Consument has filed a collective lawsuit against Sony over its pricing of digital PlayStation games in the region.

In a translated story from Tweakers, the foundation allege digital PlayStation titles in the Netherlands cost 47 percent more than their physical counterparts, despite reportedly lower distribution costs in the area. In 2019, Sony stopped allowing third-party retailers from selling codes for digital games, meaning the only way to buy a digital PlayStation 4 or 5 game is with real world money or buying specifically priced cards at physical stores.

"The Japanese company abuses its dominant position in the console market," wrote Massaschade. "Millions of Dutch people have been paying too much for PlayStation games and in-game content for years. [...] This monopoly on digital sales, together with PlayStation's large market share in the console market, leads to a so-called 'Sony tax.'"

Massaschade said its lawsuit was filed on behalf of "over three million Dutch PlayStation players," and demanded Sony "stops its wrongdoing and compensate for the overpaid tax."

Sony has repeatedly come under fire for an alleged monopoly over its digital storefront. US players unsuccessfully sued the company in 2021. A UK consumer rights advocate filed a separate suit in 2023. Massaschade's statement referenced the UK suit, saying Sony's actions "violates Dutch and European competition rules."

Foundation chariman Lucia Melcherts further claimed Sony forces developers to "agree to the conditions that Sony imposes on them, including the price for which their games are displayed. [...] PlayStation players continue to pay the top prize, even for games that are years old."

"Sony is the only provider that can afford to make decisions without worrying about what competitors, developers or consumers are doing," Melcherts continued. "This is a bad development that PlayStation owners will increasingly feel in their wallets. Of course, a company like Sony can make money, but at the same time consumers are entitled to fair prices."

Massaschade encouraged Dutch players affected by Sony's alleged actions to register for its Fair PlayStation promotion. The first court hearing is expected to take place later in 2025.

