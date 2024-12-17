Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance fails death saves, gets delisted in 2025

Trending
Opinion: How will Project 2025 impact game developers?
The Heritage Foundation's manifesto for the possible next administration could do great harm to many, including large portions of the game development community.
No spare the dying, no revives are coming for Invoke's 2021 reboot of Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance.
December 17, 2024
Invoke Studios is pulling the plug on Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance. On February 24, 2025, the action-RPG will be delisted from all platforms and "no longer available to purchase."
The game initially released in 2021 (back when Invoke was Tuque Games) for PlayStation 4 and 5, PC, and Xbox One and Series X|S. While unrelated to the original Dark Alliance games from Snowblind and Black Isle, this title was an attempted revival of that subsect of D&D games.
According to Invoke, Dark Alliance's base game and DLC will remain playable through offline single-player after February 24. A week prior on February 18, Sumo Digital's Hood: Legends & Outlaws will similarly be delisted and rendered unplayable.
Invoke seemed to have moved on from Dark Alliance about a year after its release. In fall 2022, it revealed it was already at work on a new triple-A game, set once again in the Dungeons & Dragons universe. Currently, that project is not one of the five titles canceled by Wizards of the Coast in early 2023.
Last year's Larian-made Baldur's Gate 3 was a massive hit for both companies, and Wizards has made clear it would like to try and make more D&D games, either internally or with partners. At the same time, it's also hoping to start a new franchise with Exodus, Archetype Entertainment's sci-fi RPG that just got a gameplay reveal earlier today.
You May Also Like
Trending
The Heritage Foundation's manifesto for the possible next administration could do great harm to many, including large portions of the game development community.
Snapping Your Career into Place with Ben Brode: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 48Nov 27, 2024
Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46Aug 29, 2024
On the unionization frontlines with Autumn Mitchell, Emma Kinema and Chris Lusco: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 45Jul 26, 2024
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43May 15, 2024