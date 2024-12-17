Sponsored By

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance fails death saves, gets delisted in 2025

No spare the dying, no revives are coming for Invoke's 2021 reboot of Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

December 17, 2024

1 Min Read
Cover art for 2021's Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance.
Image via Invoke Studios/Wizards of the Coast.

Invoke Studios is pulling the plug on Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance. On February 24, 2025, the action-RPG will be delisted from all platforms and "no longer available to purchase."

The game initially released in 2021 (back when Invoke was Tuque Games) for PlayStation 4 and 5, PC, and Xbox One and Series X|S. While unrelated to the original Dark Alliance games from Snowblind and Black Isle, this title was an attempted revival of that subsect of D&D games.

According to Invoke, Dark Alliance's base game and DLC will remain playable through offline single-player after February 24. A week prior on February 18, Sumo Digital's Hood: Legends & Outlaws will similarly be delisted and rendered unplayable.

Invoke's Dungeons & Dragons future

Invoke seemed to have moved on from Dark Alliance about a year after its release. In fall 2022, it revealed it was already at work on a new triple-A game, set once again in the Dungeons & Dragons universe. Currently, that project is not one of the five titles canceled by Wizards of the Coast in early 2023.

Last year's Larian-made Baldur's Gate 3 was a massive hit for both companies, and Wizards has made clear it would like to try and make more D&D games, either internally or with partners. At the same time, it's also hoping to start a new franchise with Exodus, Archetype Entertainment's sci-fi RPG that just got a gameplay reveal earlier today.

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Cover art for 2024's Pacific Drive.
Business
Pacific Drive is on the road towards a TV adaptationPacific Drive is on the road towards a TV adaptation
byJustin Carter
Dec 17, 2024
1 Min Read
The four leads of 2025's Lost Records: Bloom & Rage.
Business
Developer survey reveals surge in 'underperforming' studios in 2024Developer survey reveals surge in 'underperforming' studios in 2024
byJustin Carter
Dec 17, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

friendly faces from Puzzmo
Design
How newspaper games like Wordle became behemothsHow newspaper games like Wordle became behemoths
byCarli Velocci
Dec 17, 2024
14 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Book Excerpt: Running a Successful Live Service GameBook Excerpt: Running a Successful Live Service Game
byVolodymyr Dubrovskyi, Sergei Vasiuk
Dec 17, 2024
12 Min Read
thumbnail
Programming
Deep Dive: Crafting detailed and dynamic water in Planet Coaster 2Deep Dive: Crafting detailed and dynamic water in Planet Coaster 2
byJohn Wigg
Dec 12, 2024
11 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Design
Game Developer's 2024 Wrap-Up: 10 must-read Featured Blogs
Game Developer's 2024 Wrap-Up: 10 must-read Featured Blogs

Dec 17, 2024

Business
Microsoft is not ready to deprioritize Xbox consoles
Microsoft is not ready to deprioritize Xbox consoles

Dec 13, 2024

Design
How to create a 'fair' auto-aiming system in a robot shooter
How to create a 'fair' auto-aiming system in a robot shooter

Dec 10, 2024