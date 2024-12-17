Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance fails death saves, gets delisted in 2025

Invoke Studios is pulling the plug on Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance. On February 24, 2025, the action-RPG will be delisted from all platforms and "no longer available to purchase."

The game initially released in 2021 (back when Invoke was Tuque Games) for PlayStation 4 and 5, PC, and Xbox One and Series X|S. While unrelated to the original Dark Alliance games from Snowblind and Black Isle, this title was an attempted revival of that subsect of D&D games.

According to Invoke, Dark Alliance's base game and DLC will remain playable through offline single-player after February 24. A week prior on February 18, Sumo Digital's Hood: Legends & Outlaws will similarly be delisted and rendered unplayable.

Invoke's Dungeons & Dragons future

Invoke seemed to have moved on from Dark Alliance about a year after its release. In fall 2022, it revealed it was already at work on a new triple-A game, set once again in the Dungeons & Dragons universe. Currently, that project is not one of the five titles canceled by Wizards of the Coast in early 2023.

Last year's Larian-made Baldur's Gate 3 was a massive hit for both companies, and Wizards has made clear it would like to try and make more D&D games, either internally or with partners. At the same time, it's also hoping to start a new franchise with Exodus, Archetype Entertainment's sci-fi RPG that just got a gameplay reveal earlier today.