Draknek New Voices Puzzle Grant is offering $15,000 to 'thinky' game devs

Submissions for the Draknek New Voices Puzzle Grant 2024 are officially open, and that's good news for puzzle game developers from underrepresented backgrounds.

Successful applicants will receive a grant worth $15,000 to support production on a 'thinky' puzzle title currently in active development. Applicants must have a playable prototype and should ideally be an "early-career or under-the-radar developer" who is part of an underrepresented group within the games industry.

"These grants are intended to support creators who are under-invested-in within today’s game industry or who do not receive much support from the existing structures," explains the Draknek website. There are no geographical restrictions to applicants.

Draknek defines a puzzle game as any title that is "primarily about thinking/logical reasoning–and not primarily challenging due to execution/timing elements."

"Puzzle games cover a wide range of subgenres, e.g. Patrick's Parabox, ElecHead, Myst, Return of the Obra Dinn, and Opus Magnum are five games with very different gameplay, which would all be considered relevant," it adds. "However, while Tetris is a phenomenal game, it is not an example of what we're looking for due to its reliance on reaction speed. If in doubt, please apply."

Developers who have already secured the backing of a publisher or are fully funded might not meet eligibility requirements, but those who have so far only received a microgrant or incubator support will likely clear that bar. The studio will hand out six grants and explained the money can be spent on "anything."

"From development tools to rent, the grant money is intended to help people interested in creating puzzle games in whatever way makes sense for the individual," it added. The grant will also provide mentorship opportunities, but won't burden recipients with specific deadlines or milestones.

"We want you to feel involved in the cohort and the community, and you’ll be invited to present your progress at the end of the year. The key is your satisfaction and growth, not rigid timelines or predefined goals," added Draknek.

"If you don't finish your game by the end of the grant period, it’s not a problem. We understand that creative projects can take unexpected turns. We don’t want you to feel pressured to continue with something that no longer inspires you or makes sense for your development."

Click here to learn more about the Draknek New Voices Puzzle Grant, including how to apply. The deadline for applications is 23:59 PST on October 7, 2024.