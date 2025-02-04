Less than half a year after its launch, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has sold 5 million copies worldwide.

The newest fighting game in the long-running multimedia franchise released in October 2024 for PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X|S. It had already sold 3 million copies on its first day of launch, mostly from North America and Europe.

"A huge THANKS to our amazing fans for the epic journey," wrote Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft. "We truly appreciate your passion and dedication."

Sparking was the first new installment in the Dragon Ball Budokai sub-series of fighting games since 2007. According to Circana reporting in November 2024, it's the best-selling Dragon Ball game in North America and one of Bandai Namco's best-selling games ever behind the first Dark Souls and Elden Ring.

The game was also one of the Dragon Ball franchise's first major installments to release after creator Akira Toriyama's passing in March 2024.

Dragon Ball can't stop, won't stop

How does Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero compare to other recent games? Despite its youth, it's not far off from matching its predecessors' performance.

Dragon Ball: Kakarot, which released in 2020, has sold 8 million copies, as of July 2024. The game initially launched on Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, then came to the Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series systems in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

2018's Dragon Ball FighterZ—the last fighting game in the series prior to Sparking!—sold 10 million copies by May 2023. It also came to PS5 and the Xbox Series as part of a larger update to the game in February 2024.

According to SteamDB, Sparking! is the best-performing game among the three. At launch, it opened to 122,554 concurrent players, well ahead of the respective opens for FighterZ (44,303 players) and Kakarot (25,852 players).

Outside its own series, Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero! also joins Mortal Kombat 1 as a recent member of the 5 million copies club.