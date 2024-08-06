Digital Sun's Cataclismo surpasses 120K Early Access sales in two weeks

Cataclismo launched in Early Access in late July, and it's already sold 120,000 copies.

Tim Bender, CEO of the game's publisher Hooded Horse, bragged about the RTS' success, also highlighting its high 93 percent rating on Steam. "We're honored to serve as publisher for the amazing devs at Digital Sun," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the studio separately called it the fastest-selling game of its history to surpass 100,000 copies. It's also its highest-rated Steam game ever, surpassing the League of Legends spinoff Mageseeker (84 percent) and Moonlighter (82 percent).

"Thanks for the support, Hogardians!" it concluded.

Hooded Horse is riding to a successful year

Cataclismo is another feather in Hooded Horse's cap for 2024. This past May, Slavic Magic's Manor Lords sold 2 million copies in nearly three weeks, exceeding the publisher's expectations.

In regards to Manor, Bender has advocated for publishers to not only stop chasing instant success, but to be fine with games dropping off for a bit.

"Not every game should be aimed at becoming some live-service boom or bust," he said in July. "Success should not create an ever raising bar of new growth expectations."

Last year, Game Developer spoke with Bender about making Hooded Horse into a good publisher for indie strategy and simulation games, which you can read here.