Develop is heading to Liverpool for Develop: North

UK game development conference Develop will head to Liverpool in November for Develop: North.

The one-day event will take place on November 14, 2024, at The Spine in Liverpool. Registration will open in September, when more details will be announced.

Develop has become a mainstay on the UK game industry calendar and takes place in Brighton in July. The show attracted a record number of attendees this year, with 5225 people heading to the seaside earlier this month–an increase of 5 percent on last year.

Organiser Tandem Events said there was also a "sizable increase" in the number of exhibitors across an expanded expo floor.

"Over the three days Develop:Brighton 2024 played host to over 100 sessions, from roundtable discussions to headline keynotes, as well as the biggest ever industry expo and the Develop:Star Awards–celebrating industry excellence over the past twelve months," it added in a press release.

This year's keynotes were delivered by Sony's Shuhei Yoshida and Greg Rice, Interior/Night's Caroline Marchal, and Super Evil Megacorp's Kristian Segerstrale.

"The continued growth and success of Develop:Brighton shows the desire among the UK’s game industry’s best and brightest to gather for insightful talks and networking opportunities," said Tandem Events managing director, Andy Lane.

"Each year the number of attendees to Develop:Brighton and to Brighton itself combine to cement its position as the UK’s leading game developer conference. It’s why we’re delighted to be bringing Develop to Liverpool this November for Develop:North, where delegates can look forward to everything they’ve come to expect from our conferences, so save the date."