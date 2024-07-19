Sponsored By

Develop is heading to Liverpool for Develop: North

The UK game industry conference will swap Brighton for Liverpool in November for a one-day event.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

July 19, 2024

1 Min Read
The Develop logo overlaid on a photograph of Liverpool
Photo by Marcus Cramer on Unsplash

UK game development conference Develop will head to Liverpool in November for Develop: North.

The one-day event will take place on November 14, 2024, at The Spine in Liverpool. Registration will open in September, when more details will be announced.

Develop has become a mainstay on the UK game industry calendar and takes place in Brighton in July. The show attracted a record number of attendees this year, with 5225 people heading to the seaside earlier this month–an increase of 5 percent on last year.

Organiser Tandem Events said there was also a "sizable increase" in the number of exhibitors across an expanded expo floor.

"Over the three days Develop:Brighton 2024 played host to over 100 sessions, from roundtable discussions to headline keynotes, as well as the biggest ever industry expo and the Develop:Star Awards–celebrating industry excellence over the past twelve months," it added in a press release.

This year's keynotes were delivered by Sony's Shuhei Yoshida and Greg Rice, Interior/Night's Caroline Marchal, and Super Evil Megacorp's Kristian Segerstrale.

"The continued growth and success of Develop:Brighton shows the desire among the UK’s game industry’s best and brightest to gather for insightful talks and networking opportunities," said Tandem Events managing director, Andy Lane.

"Each year the number of attendees to Develop:Brighton and to Brighton itself combine to cement its position as the UK’s leading game developer conference. It’s why we’re delighted to be bringing Develop to Liverpool this November for Develop:North, where delegates can look forward to everything they’ve come to expect from our conferences, so save the date."

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

A very bad goose
Design
Upcoming ACMI interactive exhibition welcomes back a horrible gooseUpcoming ACMI interactive exhibition welcomes back a horrible goose
byChris Kerr
Jul 19, 2024
1 Min Read
The Develop logo overlaid on a photograph of Liverpool
Business
Develop is heading to Liverpool for Develop: NorthDevelop is heading to Liverpool for Develop: North
byChris Kerr
Jul 19, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

Key art for Dungeons of Hinterberg. Player character Luisa swings her sword against a backdrop of an idyllic swiss down and an army of monsters..
Design
Dungeons of Hinterberg shows how all games can feel like 'vacations'Dungeons of Hinterberg shows how all games can feel like 'vacations'
byBryant Francis
Jul 18, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: How GOG perfected the imperfect with the re-release of Alpha ProtocolDeep Dive: How GOG perfected the imperfect with the re-release of Alpha Protocol
byAdam Ziółkowski
Jul 16, 2024
6 Min Read
A herd of sheep in flock
Design
Why Flock turned sheep into Zelda-esque treasure chestsWhy Flock turned sheep into Zelda-esque treasure chests
byChris Kerr
Jul 16, 2024
4 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

A photo of the White House in black and white.
Business
Opinion: How will Project 2025 impact game developers?Opinion: How will Project 2025 impact game developers?
byBryant Francis
Jul 18, 2024
11 Min Read
thumbnail
Audio
How to Ace Your Game Audio for an Alpha LaunchHow to Ace Your Game Audio for an Alpha Launch
byJon Ruse
Jul 17, 2024
7 Min Read
Three Concord Freegunners pose in front of a colorful background.
Design
Multiplayer devs should take a close look at Concord's Crew Builder systemMultiplayer devs should take a close look at Concord's Crew Builder system
byBryant Francis
Jul 15, 2024
6 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan