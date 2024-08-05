Dev agency Amber acquires indie studio Madbricks
Amber is putting its focus toward 'emerging markets,' and snatcheed up Madbricks to get a foothold in South America's game industry.
August 5, 2024
Amber Studio, an agency for specializing in game development, has acquired Colombian developer Madbricks for an undisclosed fee.
Both companies have previously worked together, which laid the foundation for this acquisition. It's also the start of the agency's push to "expand its global workforce" by integrating third-party studios that hail from "emerging markets."
CEO Mihai Pohonțu noted this also gives Amber a chance to "solidify our presence" in South America's slice of the game industry.
Madbricks has split its time as a work-for-hire studio and making its own titles. Looking at its website, its past and current work includes Ekko: Occlude the Void, Kaiju Rampage Studio, and Seitites.
For CEO Miguel Benavides, the acqusition gives Madbricks "bigger projects and the opportunity to learn from a developed organization. With [Amber's] vast, global resources, we'll tighten our efficiency even further and tighten our efficiency even further."
The press release also calls Madbricks a "leading studio" for Colombia and the South American game industry. Amber's past clients include Epic Games, WB Games, and Unity, which gives the work-for-hire studio access to some higher clientele.
