Destiny 2 is the latest game impacted by SAG-AFTRA strike

Voices down, Guardian.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

February 4, 2025

Guardians vs. the Hive in Destiny 2: Heresy.
Image via Bungie.

  • Some lines in Destiny 2's newest Episode will be unvoiced as the SAG-AFTRA strike's one-year anniversary draws closer.

The newest Episode for Destiny 2, dubbed Heresy, will be slightly less chatty than usual. In its most recent blog, Bungie revealed "certain voice lines" will not be voiced in-game due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Bungie is compensating for this by having subtitles on by default, so players "do not miss any narrative content." In-game activities for Heresy will also will feature an on-screen warning if they have missing voice lines, so players are aware before the activity starts.

Voice actors under SAG-AFTRA have been striking for better working conditions and protections from generative AI since July 2024. Discussions between the union and major game studios like WB Games and Insomniac Games have continued after a brief pause for negotiations last October.

The SAG-AFTRA strike continues

Other games beyond Destiny 2 have been visibly affected by the ongoing strike. Last year, MiHoYo similarly warned Genshin Impact players some English lines would be unvoiced due to "recording arrangements." Voice actors are technically allowed to continue working on Genshin, but the game's recording company, Formosa Interactive, previously came under fire from SAG-AFTRA, which accused it of trying to bypass strike rules.

League of Legends developer Riot was also also pulled into the union's dispute with Formosa. After clarifying it was uninvolved with the company's alleged actions, Riot revealed certain in-game League skins would use previously recorded voiceover work until the strike is resolved.

Conversely, Activision Blizzard recast roles for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's Zombies mode. The game itself is not a struck production, however, Activision may not have signed a daily contract that would have allowed actors to keep working on it.

Since the strike started, SAG-AFTRA has managed to make deals with smaller studios and ensure protections for dub actors and indie developers. It's also struck deals with several AI voice companies to ensure actors are "protected and compensated fairly."

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

