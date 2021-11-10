Deep Rock Galactic has topped 3 million sales

Deep Rock Galactic has surpassed 3 million sales on Xbox One and Steam.

The co-op mining title from Ghost Ship Games officially released on May 13, 2020, but has been available since 2018 when it launched in early access.

The studio recently introduced a battle pass-style incentive program into the game, and claimed the first season of that 'performance pass' helped engage the existing community and attract new players.

Over the past month, for instance, the game set a new concurrent user record of over 40,000 players, and also broke its previous daily active user peak by attracting over 233,000 players on November 7, 2021.

For a bit more context, Deep Rock Galactic had sold 2 million copies as of January 2021, meaning it has shifted another 1 million units in less than 12 months.