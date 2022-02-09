You'll be playing Elden Ring before the Dark Souls PC servers are fixed

Bandai Namco has no plans to reactive the Dark Souls servers on PC until after Elden Ring has launched.

The publisher temporarily deactivated the PvP servers for Dark Souls 3, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls: Remastered on PC on January 23, 2022, to investigate a security issue that some claimed could brick PCs, leak login details, and even execute background programs.

After a few weeks of radio silence, Bandai Namco has explained its still looking into the issue and has extended the investigation to Elden Ring, which is due to launch on February 25. As such, it has no plans to resume online services for Dark Souls on PC until From Software's next action-RPG has launched.

"We have identified the issue and are working on fixing the issue. In addition, we have extended the investigation to Elden Ring [...] and have made sure the necessary security measure are in place for this title on all target platforms," wrote the company on Twitter.

"Due to the time required to set up proper testing environments, online services for Dark Souls series on PC will not resume until after the release of Elden Ring. We will continue to do everything we can to bring back these services as soon as possible."

The publisher said it will update players as soon as it has a concrete schedule for resuming online services.