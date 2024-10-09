Sponsored By

Cryptic Studios is laying off staff at the end of October

Some employees at Cryptic have already confirmed they'll be impacted by the incoming reductions at the studio.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

October 9, 2024

Screenshot from the 2013 MMO Neverwinter.
Image via Cryptic Studios/Arc Games.

Almost a full year after its last round of layoffs, Cryptic Studios is letting go of more staff. Various workers on LinkedIn revealed they were impacted, and that they will no longer be at the studio after October 31.

The exact number of layoffs is unclear, but character artist Amelia March said she "and many of my talented coworkers have been impacted by the most recent layoffs at the company. [...] I truly wish all the best for my fellow Cryptonians, and everyone in the games industry at large facing the same."

"I will be leaving Cryptic Studios at the end of this month," wrote senior artist Mauricio Tejerina. "I am part of a layoff along with other talented people who have become like family to me over the past 10 years."

Cryptic's upcoming layoffs were further confirmed by art director Thomas Marrone, who lamented the "wonderful people being let go, through no fault of their own. I have worked with some of them for over a decade, and their loss will be deeply felt."

The Neverwinter and Star Trek Online studio is owned by Embracer. Last year's cuts were conducted as part of a larger restructuring effort at the company, though it is unclear why it began reducing staff at Cryptic this time, and if other studios will also face reductions soon.

Earlier this week, Rime developer Tequila Works let go of a "small amount" of staff after it canceled one project it was working on to prioritize a different one.

Read more about:

Layoffs

