Corinne Busche, Dragon Age: The Veilguard director, leaves BioWare and EA after 18-year stint

'The chance to return [Dragon Age] to a proper quality single player RPG was the privilege of a lifetime. BioWare still has a lot of work to do culturally, but I do believe they are on the right footing now.'

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

January 21, 2025

Davrin, Rook, and Bellara in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
Image via BioWare/EA.

  • After helping 'right the ship' at BioWare, Busche has joined another studio that had 'an opportunity I couldn't turn down.'

Dragon Age: The Veilguard director Corinne Busche has departed BioWare and EA. In a statement to Eurogamer, she explained she was "presented with an opportunity I couldn't turn down."

Bushce first joined EA in 2006 as a designer, and later worked on The Sims 3 expansion Into the Future. Beginning in 2019, she joined BioWare as a lead systems designer until she gradually worked up to being a game director on Veilguard, which released last October.

"Righting the ship" at BioWare

In her statement, Busche stated her exit was voluntary and that she left having achieved "what I set out to do at BioWare."

"[I wanted] to come in and help right the ship. At the heart of it, this was about my own fulfillment," she added.

Her comments reflect Veilguard's initial beginnings as a live-service game made over several years, later converted into a single-player affair as BioWare re-prioritized Dragon Age and Mass Effect after Anthem's collapse in 2021.

"The chance to return [Dragon Age] to a proper quality single player RPG was the privilege of a lifetime," she continued. "It was hard fought, as games with such tumultuous dev cycles rarely end up shipping, and even more rarely turn out great. We, as a team, did it. And it was hard. It took a toll on me. BioWare still has a lot of work to do culturally, but I do believe they are on the right footing now."

Discussing her next role, Busche explained she will remain in the CRPG space pledged to uphold "the traditions of great characters."

