Sponsored By

Company of Heroes developer Relic to build for the future with smaller titles and classic revivalsCompany of Heroes developer Relic to build for the future with smaller titles and classic revivals

The Vancouver studio will continue to develop sprawling strategy titles, but hopes to supplement those releases with more experimental projects.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

February 10, 2025

2 Min Read
Key artwork for Company of Heroes
Image via Relic Entertainment

Company of Heroes developer Relic Entertainment is implementing a new business strategy after gaining independence from Sega.

The Canadian studio will now focus on three key areas by deepening its commitment to existing titles, developing and publishing "smaller-scope" games, and reimagining classic franchises.

Relic said it will maintain support for major titles such as Company of Heroes 3 while continuing to develop the larger, more complex strategy titles that have become its bread and butter.

It hopes those more robust projects will give it the freedom to explore new genres and experiences through in-house projects that are smaller in scale.

Relic also intends to "explore opportunities" to bring some of its classic titles to modern audiences by working on remasters, re-releases, or entirely new projects that "capture the spirit of the originals."

Notably, Relic CEO Justin Dowdeswell said the company will continue to invest in its workforce and said the new chapter represents a "significant milestone for the studio."

"By embracing independence and focusing on our core strengths, we are confident in our ability to deliver innovative, high-quality games that will resonate with players around the world. The future of Relic Entertainment is bright, and we are excited to embark on this new journey," he added.

Relic CEO insists new strategy won't place more jobs at risk

Speaking to Game Developer about the new strategy, Dowdeswell insisted the pivot won't lead to redundancies and said the company is on "much better footing" after making layoffs following its split from Sega in 2024.

"Our new approach allows us to service our business needs while being in a strong position to react to opportunities in the market," he added.

When asked how Relic will choose which classic titles to revive, Dowdeswell said the decision will be a "multifactored process" involving conversations with external partners. It will also be dependent on internal resources and other projects that are in development.

When it comes to the more experimental projects Relic intends to develop, Dowdeswell said the hope is to bring them to market in under two years.

"We're looking to operate with smaller teams on shorter timeframes, which means likely getting a game in market roughly in the 1-2 year range," he continued. "Budget costs will vary depending on scope, but these titles will have a notably smaller budget than the big Relic RTS games we will continue to work on."

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for the Steam marketplace.
Business
Valve reminds devs they can't use in-game paid advertising on SteamValve reminds devs they can't use in-game paid advertising on Steam
byJustin Carter
Feb 10, 2025
2 Min Read
Cover art for Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake.
Business
Square Enix's premium and MMO games are growing, but overall revenue is fallingSquare Enix's premium and MMO games are growing, but overall revenue is falling
byJustin Carter
Feb 10, 2025
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

A magical pink flower on a balcony.
Design
Greenheart Necromancer reinvents the idle game, shows how to rethink 'predatory' mechanicsGreenheart Necromancer reinvents the idle game, shows how to rethink 'predatory' mechanics
byBryant Francis
Feb 6, 2025
8 Min Read
Matthew Handrahan's head and the Kepler Interactive logo against a pixelated blue background.
Business
Kepler Interactive says it's still worth betting on bold, interesting gamesKepler Interactive says it's still worth betting on bold, interesting games
byBryant Francis
Feb 3, 2025
7 Min Read
Brynn stares down a giant magical automaton with a crown of fire.
Design
How Eternal Strands' creators cooked up an ambitious physics system with a small teamHow Eternal Strands' creators cooked up an ambitious physics system with a small team
byBryant Francis
Jan 27, 2025
9 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

ESA logo and company logos
Production
ESA Brings top studios together at GDC to unveil new accessibility initiative
ESA Brings top studios together at GDC to unveil new accessibility initiative

Feb 6, 2025

A robotic middle finger emerges from a laptop screen.
Business
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI

Jan 22, 2025

Production
A developer's guide to effective localization in Unreal Engine
A developer's guide to effective localization in Unreal Engine

Jan 17, 2025