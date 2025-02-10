Trending
February 10, 2025
Company of Heroes developer Relic Entertainment is implementing a new business strategy after gaining independence from Sega.
The Canadian studio will now focus on three key areas by deepening its commitment to existing titles, developing and publishing "smaller-scope" games, and reimagining classic franchises.
Relic said it will maintain support for major titles such as Company of Heroes 3 while continuing to develop the larger, more complex strategy titles that have become its bread and butter.
It hopes those more robust projects will give it the freedom to explore new genres and experiences through in-house projects that are smaller in scale.
Relic also intends to "explore opportunities" to bring some of its classic titles to modern audiences by working on remasters, re-releases, or entirely new projects that "capture the spirit of the originals."
Notably, Relic CEO Justin Dowdeswell said the company will continue to invest in its workforce and said the new chapter represents a "significant milestone for the studio."
"By embracing independence and focusing on our core strengths, we are confident in our ability to deliver innovative, high-quality games that will resonate with players around the world. The future of Relic Entertainment is bright, and we are excited to embark on this new journey," he added.
Speaking to Game Developer about the new strategy, Dowdeswell insisted the pivot won't lead to redundancies and said the company is on "much better footing" after making layoffs following its split from Sega in 2024.
"Our new approach allows us to service our business needs while being in a strong position to react to opportunities in the market," he added.
When asked how Relic will choose which classic titles to revive, Dowdeswell said the decision will be a "multifactored process" involving conversations with external partners. It will also be dependent on internal resources and other projects that are in development.
When it comes to the more experimental projects Relic intends to develop, Dowdeswell said the hope is to bring them to market in under two years.
"We're looking to operate with smaller teams on shorter timeframes, which means likely getting a game in market roughly in the 1-2 year range," he continued. "Budget costs will vary depending on scope, but these titles will have a notably smaller budget than the big Relic RTS games we will continue to work on."
