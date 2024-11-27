Codecks nets €1 million in funding for game dev project management tool

Trending
November 27, 2024
Software developer Codecks has raised €1 million to "expand and grow" its titular project management tool for game developers.
The majority of that funding comes from Creative Europe Media's MEDIA program, which provided a €700 million grant to the company. With it, the studio aims to hire more staff, grow current Codecks features and create new ones while keeping the tool "accessible to as many teams as possible, no matter their size (and wallet!)."
Codecks was founded in 2019, and uses a card and deck system to help developers manage projects, see metrics, and chart milestones. According to the developer, the tool is in use by companies such as Unity, 505 Games, and Devolver Digital.
Depending on the subscription tier, the tool's price ranges from free to €15 ($15.85) per month, and more features can be accessed based on the tier.
"We're committed to helping game developers make games in a way that's both effective and enjoyable," said co-founder Riad Djemili in a press release. "This grant opens doors for us to significantly improve and expand Codecks, amplifying the tools we offer and creating new ones, making project management as fun and efficient as possible."
"With this grant, we're empowered to make that vision even bigger, with features that make Codecks more valuable for every team member-whatever their project, wherever they are in the world," continued fellow co-founder Daniel Berndt.
As outlined on Codecks' newest blog, the company is aiming to deliver new features in 2025, including a revamped, separate Vision Board that lets users see the overall development of their project. It likened the upcoming iteration to a "skill tree, but for your game."
More information on Codecks can be read here.
