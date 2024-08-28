Classic studio Argonaut Games revived as 'boutique publisher'

Nearly 20 years since its closure, Argonaut Games has returned.

The British studio is now a "boutique publisher" looking to release remasters of its previous works and make original titles for "current and retro platforms." First on the docket is a remaster for the well-known classic Croc: Legend of the Gobbos.

"I’m thrilled to see the Argonaut name back after twenty years away," wrote founder Jez San. "[We were] always about pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in gaming, and I’m excited to see how the relaunched Argonaut Games builds on that legacy."

The history and legacy of the original Argonaut

Argonaut first launched in 1982, and debuted with 1984's Skyline Attack for the Commodore 64. In addition to the two Croc games, its best-known works include the original Star Fox and its sequel, and the Starglider series.

The studio's reputation is also owed to how it incorporated 3D technology into 2D games. Its Brender toolkit and graphics engine were used in several of its games, outside titles such as Carmageddon, and was eventually made open source in 2022.

The original Croc was first released in 1997 and became one of Argonaut's best-selling titles. While it only spawned one major sequel, the series further lived on through mobile spinoffs and a Game Boy Color remake in 2000.

At one point, publisher Fox Interactive reportedly considered adapting the game into a TV show, though that never came to pass.

San first revealed the remaster's existence in June 2023, when it was in "early development." According to the press release, the remaster will feature a "meticulously curated digital museum" that features design documents, concept art, and animation tests.

Gary Sheinweld, co-CEO of the new Argonaut, said helming the studio after being a designer and producer of the first Starglider "brings me full circle." He also teased the studio's future would be further outlined "in the coming months."