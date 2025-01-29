Capcom says the impending launch of Monster Hunter Wilds will enable it to achieve its goals for the current fiscal year.

As noted in the company's fiscal report for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, net sales fell by 16.3 percent year-on-year to 88.9 billion yen ($572.7 million).

Operating income declined by 35 percent over the same period to 31 billion yen ($199.8 million), while profit decreased by 33.4 percent to 23.1 billion yen ($148.8 million).

The Japanese company has suggested the decision to launch Monster Hunter Wilds during the fourth quarter of the fiscal year means that downturn was expected.

"Due to the timing of the upcoming fourth-quarter release of Monster Hunter Wilds, a major new title in the company’s flagship series, resulting sales volumes were 30.53 million units, representing a decrease compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year when Street Fighter 6 was released," it explained.

"However, catalog unit sales increased from 26.7 million units in the same period of the previous year to 28.61 million units."

Capcom insists it remains on track to achieve its full-year earnings forecast, and noted it has also been working diligently to enhance its slate of intellectual properties by leveraging transmedia initiatives including film and television productions.

Monster Hunter Wilds is currently slated to launch on February 28, 2025. The last mainline entry in the series, Monster Hunter World, topped 25 million sales in six years to cement its position as Capcom's best-selling title ever.

With another entry in the franchise preparing to launch, Capcom is forecasting net sales of 165 billion yen ($1.06 billion) and profit of 46 billion yen ($296.4 million) for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.