Resident Evil 7's Cloud version will soon stop being available for rent. Capcom's official Japanese website confirmed that come May 29, it'll no longer be possible to rent the Nintendo Switch version of the game, meaning Switch owners will have to buy it wholesale to continuing playing it.

Capcom released the Cloud version of Resident Evil 7 in 2018 for Japan and this past December for the rest of the world. Around the same time last year, the developer also released Cloud versions of Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 3 Remake, and Resident Evil Village.

Players were able to obtain a rental pass that lasted 180 days that provided access to Resident Evil 7 on Switch. As of December 1, 2022, Capcom closed sales of the rental pass, and players who currently have a pass are advised to redeem it ASAP.

For those who previously bought a rental pass and have it in their purchase history, the unlimited access version of the game can be bought at a discounted price until August 31.

What the Cloud means for Nintendo Switch ports

As previously stated, Capcom has Cloud versions of several Resident Evil games for the Nintendo Switch. It's not the only developer to port its games to Nintendo's console.

Titles such as Hitman 3, Control, and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy have come to the system via Cloud. Some of those titles were free downloads, others cost the same amount as a full-priced game, but all of them require a constant internet connection to be playable.

Sometime in the near future, 2022's Dying Light 2 is also meant to theoretically come to the Switch through Cloud. These ports give Nintendo a selling point for its system, the same way Microsoft and Sony have Cloud streaming for some of their older games.

While the amount of Cloud ports is currently minimal to the number of straight physical (or digital) ports, it serves as another potential way for to developers to release their older games on the Switch. Players just need to be aware of how vital a stable internet connection is to the experience.