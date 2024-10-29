Sponsored By

Capcom maintains optimism for 2024-2025, despite first-half slump

Even without a Street Fighter 6-level hit this year, Capcom says it's on target to achieve its target projections this fiscal year.

October 29, 2024

Screenshot of 2024's Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.
Capcom posted its financials for the first half of 2024-2025, and even with declines in several areas, the studio says its earnings have made "favorable progress."

For the six-month period ending September 30, 2024, net sales were 56.4 million yen ($367.85 million USD), down 25 percent from the previous year; operating income was 20.7 million yen, a decrease of 39 percent from 2023-2024's 33.8 million yen in the same timeframe. Thus far, Capcom has said there are no changes to its full-year forecast.

Even so, it acknowledged these decreases were mainly due to last year's strong flagship titles. Street Fighter 6, which has sold over 4 million units (as of this past September), was a big driver for Capcom's overperformance last year alongside the Resident Evil 4 remake. Earlier in October, Capcom revealed the zombie game sold over 8 million copies since its spring 2023 launch.

Capcom is relying on Monster Hunter to get it to 2025

Platform-wise, PC sales made up 54 percent of its sales for the first half (up from last year's 48 percent), while console sales remained at 40 percent. Total unit sales were 20.05 million, down 11.4 percent from 22.6 million in 2023-2024's first six months.

The developer's 2024 releases thus far, such as Dragon's Dogma II and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, have been a mixed bag, sales-wise. Capcom previously stated in May the former sold over 3 million copies, while Kunitsu-Gami and September's Dead Rising remaster appear to have sold less than 674,000 copies each, as of September 30.

So far, the big earners for Capcom's current fiscal year have been Monster Hunter games: Monster Hunter World sold nearly 1.8 million copies, followed by its Iceborne expansion (1.44 million), Monster Hunter Rise (1.36 million), and that title's Sunbreak expansion (1.152 million). The "healthy" sales for those titles have been previously reported ahead of Monster Hunter Wilds, the series' next big entry releasing in February 2025.

Beyond Wilds, which just launched an open beta for PC and console players, Capcom is quiet on the other games it plans to release before the current fiscal year ends, or what awaits 2025-2026.

