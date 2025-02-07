Sponsored By

Capcom axing Resident Evil Re:Verse with Steam concurrent player estimates in the single digits

Reversing course.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

February 7, 2025

Resident Evil villain Nemesis takes aim with a rocket launcher
Image via Capcom

Capcom is pulling the plug on Resident Evil Re:Verse, a live-service shooter that pits various characters from the horror franchise against each other.

The company will remove the title and all DLC from sale on March 3, 2025, before switching off the servers on June 29. Players will need to consume any in-game items and currency they have purchased prior to that date.

Capcom confirmed the title is being pulled across all platforms. It didn't offer a concrete reason for the shutdown and suggested Re:Verse had actually exceeded expectations in some ways since launching in 2022.

"Resident Evil Re:Verse was developed in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil series, and your overwhelming support for the game has far exceeded our expectations since the time of its release," wrote the publisher in an update.

"Now that we've reached a new turning point for the series, we feel that Resident Evil Re:Verse has served its original, celebratory purpose admirably."

Resident Evil Re: Verse's current reputation

Despite those assertions, Resident Evil Re:Verse currently has a 'mostly negative' rating on Steam from almost 3,000 user reviews.

According to SteamDB estimates, the title had essentially flatlined on the platform and could only pull in three concurrent players at one point this week.

It apparently managed to deliver an all-time peak of 2,115 concurrent players over two years ago, but has failed to even come close to replicating those numbers.

It's unclear how Re:Verse may have performed on other platforms.

